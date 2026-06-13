Here are the Friday, June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores.

Baseball

Gorham 3 Falmouth 0

Softball

Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 1

Gorham 6 Windham 3

Girls Lacrosse

Freeport 7 Camden Hills 6

Greely 16 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 1

Maranacook/Winthrop 22 Lincoln Academy 2

Thornton Academy 18 Yarmouth 7

Wells 20 Nokomis/MCI 0

Windham 16 Cape Elizabeth 4

Boys Lacrosse

Deering 18 Bonny Eagle 6

Falmouth 17 Cape Elizabeth 3

Gardiner 24 Erskine Academy 2

Kennebunk 11 Messalonskee 10

Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Lincoln Academy 0

Thornton Academy 25 Noble 5

Wells 16 Leavitt 4

Yarmouth 7 Scarborough 3

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