June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores

June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores

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Here are the Friday, June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores.

Baseball

  • Gorham 3 Falmouth 0

Softball

  • Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 1
  • Gorham 6 Windham 3

Girls Lacrosse

  • Freeport 7 Camden Hills 6
  • Greely 16 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 1
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 22 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Thornton Academy 18 Yarmouth 7
  • Wells 20 Nokomis/MCI 0
  • Windham 16 Cape Elizabeth 4

Boys Lacrosse

  • Deering 18 Bonny Eagle 6
  • Falmouth 17 Cape Elizabeth 3
  • Gardiner 24 Erskine Academy 2
  • Kennebunk 11 Messalonskee 10
  • Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Thornton Academy 25 Noble 5
  • Wells 16 Leavitt 4
  • Yarmouth 7 Scarborough 3
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports

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