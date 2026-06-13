June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores
Here are the Friday, June 12th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores.
Baseball
- Gorham 3 Falmouth 0
Softball
- Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 1
- Gorham 6 Windham 3
Girls Lacrosse
- Freeport 7 Camden Hills 6
- Greely 16 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 1
- Maranacook/Winthrop 22 Lincoln Academy 2
- Thornton Academy 18 Yarmouth 7
- Wells 20 Nokomis/MCI 0
- Windham 16 Cape Elizabeth 4
Boys Lacrosse
- Deering 18 Bonny Eagle 6
- Falmouth 17 Cape Elizabeth 3
- Gardiner 24 Erskine Academy 2
- Kennebunk 11 Messalonskee 10
- Maranacook/Winthrop 21 Lincoln Academy 0
- Thornton Academy 25 Noble 5
- Wells 16 Leavitt 4
- Yarmouth 7 Scarborough 3
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