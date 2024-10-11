Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 6
Last week: 17-3 (.850)
*This week: 1-0 (Bapst def. Belfast, 42-14 last night)
Season: 80-21 (.792)
Thursday’s game -
John Bapst 35, at Belfast 12
Friday’s games -
Portland 31, at Bangor 14
Messalonskee 27, at Skowhegan 14
At Lawrence 28, Mount Blue 6
At Cony 21, Medomak Valley 12
Hermon 24, at Brewer 21
Oceanside 30, at Hampden Academy 21
At Foxcroft Academy 30, Nokomis 16
At MCI 21, Mattanawcook Academy 6
Poland 20, at Madison 19
8-player games -
Mount Ararat 35, at MDI 21
Camden Hills 24, at Lake Region 6
Orono 35, Houlton 21
At Stearns 35, Washington Academy 14
Saturday’s game -
Wells 30, Winslow 6
8-player games -
Bucksport 30, at St. John Valley 6
Ellsworth 28, at Dexter 20
Morse 20, at Mount View 6
Colleges, Saturday -
At Delaware 35, Maine 14
Husson 28, Dean 14