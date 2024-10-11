Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 6

Ernie Clark picks winners for high school football Week 6

Last week: 17-3 (.850)

*This week: 1-0 (Bapst def. Belfast, 42-14 last night)

Season: 80-21 (.792)

Thursday’s game -

John Bapst 35, at Belfast 12

Friday’s games -

Portland 31, at Bangor 14

Messalonskee 27, at Skowhegan 14

At Lawrence 28, Mount Blue 6

At Cony 21, Medomak Valley 12

Hermon 24, at Brewer 21

Oceanside 30, at Hampden Academy 21

At Foxcroft Academy 30, Nokomis 16

At MCI 21, Mattanawcook Academy 6

Poland 20, at Madison 19

8-player games -

Mount Ararat 35, at MDI 21

Camden Hills 24, at Lake Region 6

Orono 35, Houlton 21

At Stearns 35, Washington Academy 14

Saturday’s game -

Wells 30, Winslow 6

8-player games -

Bucksport 30, at St. John Valley 6

Ellsworth 28, at Dexter 20

Morse 20, at Mount View 6

Colleges, Saturday -

At Delaware 35, Maine 14

Husson 28, Dean 14

Categories: Articles, College Sports, High School Football, High School Sports, Husson Football, Local Sports, Maine Football, Maine Sports, Shows, The Drive, Top Stories

More From 92.9 The Ticket