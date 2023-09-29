Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 5 of high school football

With a 17-3 effort last week, Ernesto righted the ship with an .850 clip for the week to raise his season total through four weeks to 63-17 (.786).

It's still not quite the .800 mark he wants to see for the season, but one more surefire week of prognostications should get the job done.

Here's who Ernie's got as we cross the halfway point of the high school football regular season under the lights tonight!

This week’s games -

At Bangor 20, Winnacunnet (N.H.) 19

At Oceanside 30, Brewer 6

Hampden Acad. 24, at Old Town 7

Hermon 30, at MCI 20

Foxcroft Acad. 35, at Medomak Valley 14

At Belfast 18, Madison-Carrabec 8

At John Bapst 27, Wwinthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale 20

At Lisbon 21, Winslow 20

At Messalonskee 28, Skowhegan 7

Leavitt 31, at Lawrence 6

Camden Hills 28, at Gray-New Gloucester 12

MDI 26, at Lake Region 6

At Waterville 28, Greely 14

At Bucksport 30, Mattanawcook 18

Orono 35, at Dexter 21

Stearns-Schenck 38, at Ellsworth 24

At Houlton 30, Valley 6

At Traip Academy 12, Mount View 6

At Maine 17, Stony Brook 14

At Husson 31, Dean 21