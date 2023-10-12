Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 7 of high school football

High school football week No. 7 kicks off tonight and you can catch the action live on Ticket TV when the John Bapst Crusaders host the MCI Huskies at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Coverage begins at 7:15pm with the kickoff to follow at 7:30pm.

With the action getting underway a night early, that means Ernesto has to make this week's Surefire Prognostications a night early as well.

Ernie is coming off a 16-4 week to keep that winning percentage right at .800 for the season (96-24). Take a look at who he's picking in this weekend's action...

Thursday, Oct. 12

MCI 14, at John Bapst 28

Friday, Oct. 13

At Bangor 21, Edward Little 12

Nokomis 26, at Brewer 8

At Hermon 26, Hampden Acad. 23

Oceanside 32, at York 14

At Foxcroft 35, Freeport 6

Old Town 22, at Madison 6

At Gardiner 22, Skowhegan 7

Messalonskee 35, at Lawrence 27

Saturday, Oct. 14

At Medomak Valley 30, Belfast 14

At Oak Hill 14, Winslow 12

8-player divisions

Friday, Oct. 13

At Old Orchard Beach 30, Mount View 6

At Bucksport 42, Dexter 20

At Houlton 31, Ellsworth 21

At Orono 40, Mattanawcook Acad. 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

At Camden Hills 28, Spruce Mountain 6

MDI 18, at Morse 14

Stearns 30, (St. John) Valley 6

Colleges

Saturday, Oct. 14

Maine 24, Long Island University 17

Husson 28, Curry 24