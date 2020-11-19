Examining the NCAA’s Ugly Power Struggle

Taylor Eldridge of the Wichita Eagle joined The Drive on Thursday to discuss the recent events surrounding the school's men's basketball program.

Gregg Marshall, the winningest coach in school history, was forced to resign on Tuesday following a three month investigation into allegations of abuse within the program. Those allegations ranged from physical violence to both former players and coaches, as well as verbal and racial abuse, resulting in Marshall's exit.

As the only show in town in Kansas's largest city, Wichita State basketball may have been the perfect environment for what was thought to be a tenacious and hard-working coach in Marshall to step over the line of right and wrong, while being allowed to continue such behavior due to the program's success.

It's an issue that sadly is not unique to Wichita State and rather sadly sprinkled throughout the college sports landscape.