Exasperated Sums Up The Feelings Of Pats Fans

Doug Moore returned to The Morning Line following the Patriots week 11 NFL loss at Houston, and he conveys the dismay of fans every where.

We looked for an explanation as to the biggest reason the Patriots are 4-and-6 so far this season, and Doug pointed out it could be a variety of reasons.

The search for clues continued as we tried to find out what happened with the decision to go away from Damien Harris and the rest of the ground game, it was even a light workload carrying the ball for Cam Newton.

We did look ahead to Arizona in week 12, and even way down the road to week 17 and the New York Jets.

Doug really conveys the feelings of most fans of the New England Patriots.

Take a listen back to our conversation here.