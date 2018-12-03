Ferguson Earns National Weekly Award
UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson's five touchdown game in Saturday's playoff game against Jacksonville State has earned him the National Performer of the Week Award.
College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) honors FCS players each week.
Ferguson threw a three-yard TD, two four-yard TD passes, a 20-yard TD pass and a 41-yard TD pass.
That sets a school playoff record for touchdowns in a game.
Ferguson and the Bears play at Weber State in Utah Friday night at 8pm in the NCAA FCS quarterfinal round.