‘Fill the Alfond’ Features Faceoff Between Bangor, Brewer Hockey

This Friday night, January 27, you'll have the opportunity to see a hockey doubleheader at the Alfond on the University of Maine campus.

The night begins at 5 p.m. when the Penobscot Pioneers play Central Maine in a girls' hockey game. The Penobscot Pioneers, a coop team with players from Brewer, Bangor, Hampden, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town, and Orono high schools come in with a record of 11-3. Central Maine is a coop team with players from Gardiner, Winslow, Cony, Messalonskee, Maranacook, Erskine Academy, Lawrence, Mt. Blue, and Waterville. They are 5-8. This is the only time the two teams will meet in the regular season.

Then at 7:15 p.m., it's the boys' game between Bangor and Brewer. Bangor comes in with an 8-1 record, sitting atop the Class A Hockey Heal Point standings. Brewer is 3-5-1 in Class B. The 2 teams met on December 13 with Bangor winning 6-2.

Admission for both games is $5. And if you are a long-time Maine hockey fan, this will take you back. There will be a chuck-a-puck in between one of the periods.

