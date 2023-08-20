Flagg Hits Deep 3-Pointer to Send Slam Summer Classic into OT [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg cemented the Summer of 2023 as the "Summer of Cooper" with an amazing deep 3-pointer to send the 5th Annual Slam Summer Classic into overtime on Saturday, August 19th.

And a reverse angle look

Cooper had some highlight-reel dunks!

And another!

Here's a short highlight reel from the game!

If you want to watch the entire Classic and the announcers losing their minds on Cooper's feats click HERE