Flagg with Game High 10 Rebounds and 4 Blocks – USA Knocks Out Egypt 103-48 [VIDEO]
Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg continued to dominate on the boards, as he had a game-high 10 rebounds and 4 blocks as the USA Under-17 Team beat Egypt 103-48 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon July 6th.
Flagg played 20 minutes pulling down 10 rebounds. He finished the game with 8 points, shooting 4-6 from 2-point and 0-1 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had 2 assists and 4 blocked shots.
You can rewatch the game against Egypt below
The USA will now take on the winner of the Serbia - Dominican Republic game in the Quarterfinals on Friday, July 8th.
