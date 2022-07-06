Flagg with Game High 10 Rebounds and 4 Blocks – USA Knocks Out Egypt 103-48 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg continued to dominate on the boards, as he had a game-high 10 rebounds and 4 blocks as the USA Under-17 Team beat Egypt 103-48 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon July 6th.

Flagg played 20 minutes pulling down 10 rebounds. He finished the game with 8 points, shooting 4-6 from 2-point and 0-1 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had 2 assists and 4 blocked shots.

You can rewatch the game against Egypt below

The USA will now take on the winner of the Serbia - Dominican Republic game in the Quarterfinals on Friday, July 8th.

