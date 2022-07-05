Town of the Year 2022 – Round of 16 [Voting Ends FRI @ 6pm]

16 towns remain after last week's group stage and it's time to move into the knockout stage of this year's competition.

The top two towns in each division from last week have been paired off to form the bracket for the rest of the tournament. The winner of this week's matchups will face the winner of the matchup directly below them in next week's quarterfinals.

The rules for this round are simple: you can place a vote in each of the eight matchups, once per day. Voting will conclude on Friday (7/8) at 6 p.m.

Keep supporting your local communities and make sure to share this post to help get out the vote!