Today on The Drive we will kick off a new series of polls which will pit former businesses that were staples in the community against each other to see what people miss most.

We begin today with a pair of restaurants that were atop people's choices in the greater Bangor area for many decades - Miller's Restaurant and Pilot's Grill Restaurant.

Miller's Restaurant was located on Main Street in downtown Bangor at the site of what is now Seasons Restaurant and Sports Bar. It operated from 1951-2010 and was known far-and-wide for its famous buffet and salad bar.

Pilots Grill Restaurant called outer Hammond Street (Route 2) its home from 1940-2002. The restaurant actually was forced to move twice due to runway expansion at Bangor International Airport. Today, the restaurant's legacy lives on through Pilot's Grill Original Cheese Spread. The same spread found at the restaurant for more than half-a-century can now be purchased at most local grocery stores.

So let's dial back the clocks a couple decades. It's a Friday night and you don't want to cook. Which establishment are you hitting up for a quality meal and a great time?

*As will be the case will all the polls featured in our Flashback Friday series, voting will remain open through the start of The Morning Line on Monday morning.