Trenton Acadians on the Brink of Elimination After Falling to the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 13-3 Monday Night

Trenton Acadians on the Brink of Elimination After Falling to the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 13-3 Monday Night

Photo Chris Popper

The Trenton Acadians were cruising, leading the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 3-1 after 5 innings on Monday night, but the wheels came off the bus, with the Flyers scoring 5 runs in the 6th inning and 7 runs in the 7th inning. The Flyers beat Trenton 13-3.

The loss by the Acadians means they will face the Central Maine Hurricanes on Tuesday night, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will then take on the Flyers on Wednesday night, July 30th at 5 p.m. The Flyers would just have to win that game to be the champions. If the Flyers were to lose that game, then there would be another game at 7:30 p.m. to decide the championship.

On Monday, the Acadians sent Dawson Curtis to the mound to start. He went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 but walked 6 and had 4 wild pitches. Trent Goss went 1.1 innings and was charged with 7 runs on 5 hits, walking 2. Brayden King allowed 1 hit and walked 2 giving up 3 runs without retiring a batter. Haven Smith finally stopped the bleeding, retiring the final 2 outs, allowing 1 hit.

The Acadians had 5 hits in the game. Miles Palmer, leading off had a pair of sings. Dawson Curtis, Colin Sullivan and Ayden Maguire each had a single.

Sullivan and Trent Goss each had a pair of stolen bases.

Nolan Leso started for the Flyers on the mound and went 3.1 inning allowing 1 hit and striking out 2, walking 1. Trevor Crosby pitched 1.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, walking and striking out 2. Kaiden Longley picked up the win pitching the final 2.0 innings holding the Acadians hitless.

Bryce Wilcox, leading off was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in. Kaiden Longley was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in. Nolan Leso, Trevor Crosby, Cam Norton and Logan Dube each had a single.

Wilcox and Gage Decarolis each had a stolen base.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket