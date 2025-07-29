The Trenton Acadians were cruising, leading the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 3-1 after 5 innings on Monday night, but the wheels came off the bus, with the Flyers scoring 5 runs in the 6th inning and 7 runs in the 7th inning. The Flyers beat Trenton 13-3.

The loss by the Acadians means they will face the Central Maine Hurricanes on Tuesday night, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will then take on the Flyers on Wednesday night, July 30th at 5 p.m. The Flyers would just have to win that game to be the champions. If the Flyers were to lose that game, then there would be another game at 7:30 p.m. to decide the championship.

On Monday, the Acadians sent Dawson Curtis to the mound to start. He went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 but walked 6 and had 4 wild pitches. Trent Goss went 1.1 innings and was charged with 7 runs on 5 hits, walking 2. Brayden King allowed 1 hit and walked 2 giving up 3 runs without retiring a batter. Haven Smith finally stopped the bleeding, retiring the final 2 outs, allowing 1 hit.

The Acadians had 5 hits in the game. Miles Palmer, leading off had a pair of sings. Dawson Curtis, Colin Sullivan and Ayden Maguire each had a single.

Sullivan and Trent Goss each had a pair of stolen bases.

Nolan Leso started for the Flyers on the mound and went 3.1 inning allowing 1 hit and striking out 2, walking 1. Trevor Crosby pitched 1.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, walking and striking out 2. Kaiden Longley picked up the win pitching the final 2.0 innings holding the Acadians hitless.

Bryce Wilcox, leading off was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in. Kaiden Longley was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in. Nolan Leso, Trevor Crosby, Cam Norton and Logan Dube each had a single.

Wilcox and Gage Decarolis each had a stolen base.

