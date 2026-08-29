Valley Mustangs Forced to Withdraw from 8-Man Small Football Because of Low Numbers
As first reported by the Maine High School Football Page on Facebook, the Valley Mustangs have been forced to withdraw from the 8-Man Small Football Conference because of small numbers. Their withdrawal comes just a day before their exhibition game against Waterville on Saturday, August 29th.
Valley only had 18 players last week, but were down to 11 players this week. That's not a safe number to play 8-man football, as it left them with only 3 players on the sidelines.
If they had played a regular season game and then had to cancel, they would be subject to the Maine Principals' Association guidelines indicating the program would be ineligible for varsity competition for two years.
Valley's schedule for the 2026 regular season was
:
Week 1 - Boothbay
Week 2 - Gray-New Gloucester
Week 3 - Mount View
Week 4 - Maranacook
Week 5 - Bucksport
Week 6 - Washington Academy
Week 7 - Dexter
Week 8 - Orono
We are waiting to find out how the MPA will treat these games.
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