Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Wednesday, September 16th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 2 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 1

Cape Elizabeth 2 Wells 1

Dexter 3 Hermon 0

Dirigo 11 Telstar 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 Stearns/Schenck 2

Greely 4 Poland 1

Hall-Dale 2 Oak Hill 1

Lake Region 8 Traip Academy 1

MCI 7 Waterville 0

Mount Ararat 7 Edward Little 0

Mount Blue 4 Brewer 1

Orono 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Skowhegan 10 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Spruce Mountain 2 Boothbay 1

Thornton Academy 8 Marshwood 0

Yarmouth 6 Fryeburg Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Buckfield 2 Richmond 1

Caribou 3 Fort Kent 0

Central Aroostook 6 Woodland 2

Cheverus 1 Noble 0

Deering 1 Portland 0

Gorham 5 Westbrook 1

Hall-Dale 5 Winthrop 0

John Bapst 2 MDI 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Hodgdon 0

Maranacook 1 Lisbon 0

Monmouth Academy 5 Mount Abram 0

Mountain Valley 1 Oak Hill 1

Penobscot Valley 2 Penobscot Christian 1

Piscataquis 14 Greenville 0

Telstar 2 Carrabec/Madison 0

Temple Academy 1 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Thornton Academy 2 South Portland 1

Washburn 4 Southern Aroostook 2

Windham 3 Bonny Eagle 2

Girls Soccer

Ashland 3 Central Aroostook 2

Bangor Christian 3 Richmond 2

Fort Fairfield 6 Hodgdon 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Ellsworth 1

GSA 1 Searsport 0

Greenville 1 PCHS 0

Hermon 5 Presque Isle 2

Madison 6 Mountain Valley 1

Sumner 3 Narraguagus/Machias 1

Washburn 5 Southern Aroostook 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Nokomis 1

Machias 3 Lee Academy/Mattanawcook Academy 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

You can vote for the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athlete of the Week for Week 2 thru Thursday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

You can vote for the WDEA AM 1370-Hammond Lumber Downeast High School Athlete of the Week for Week 2 thru Thursday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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