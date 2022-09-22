Former Bangor Student Athlete Awards Bangor Parks & Recreation Spotlight Grant Through Gatorade

Bangor native and Maine girls Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year, Anna Connors, awarded Bangor Parks and Recreation with a $10,000 grant to help accomplish their mission of providing all citizens opportunities for recreation and improvement of physical and mental well-being.

Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the past decade, but young people that participate in sports are found to be happier, healthier and better students. Gatorade Play It Forward empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients across the country to award local or national sports organizations with grants, so they can continue helping young athletes enjoy the benefit of sports.

After Anna Connors won the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year award, she then submitted a short video to be considered for one of the 12 Spotlight Grants of $10,000.

“As with all Gatorade Player of the Year award winners, Anna Connors has demonstrated exemplary character,” said Kara Darling, Assistant Marketing Manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “Her short video illustrated the role that Bangor Parks and Recreation has had in fostering that character. Our vision is that organizations like Bangor Parks and Recreation continue to positively impact the kids of the future.”

Alan Mosca, Bangor High head coach had a lot to say about Anna. "We are all extremely proud of Anna for her winning the 2021 Maine Girls Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the year. Anna has accomplished so much on the track as she is a 4 time Team State Champion and 7 time Individual Champion. She is also a three time individual state record holder and Anna belongs on the Mt. Rushmore for Girls Track and Field in the State of Maine. Her drive and work ethic is unparalleled and she has a competitive edge that is second to no one. She is also one of the most caring and kind student athletes I have witnessed in my 30 years of High School athletics. We all have been blessed by Anna and her commitment to excellence at Bangor High School."