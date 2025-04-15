Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis Becomes Husson University&#8217;s All-Time RBI Leader

Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis Becomes Husson University’s All-Time RBI Leader

Photo Husson University

Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis became Husson University's All-Time RBI Leader on Monday, April 14th as he drove in 3 runs, in Husson's sweep of a doubleheader with Vermont State University Lyndon.

The Husson University Eagles won 9-3 and 13-0

Curtis was 3-4 with a double and RBI in Game 1 and then 1-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in Game 2.

He now has 161 RBIS in his career, besting the mark of Justin Spencer. Curtis is now in 5th place on the all-times hits list.

Curtis is hitting .356 on the season. He is leading the Husson University in batting average, in hits with 31, in doubles with 8 and RBIs with 28th. He has hit 4 home runs which puts him 2nd on the club.

Husson is 15-9 on the season and 8-0 in the North Atlantic Conference. The Eagles are hosting SUNY Cobleskill in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 15th with games at 11a.m. and 2 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

12 Things That Absolutely Surprise People When They First Visit Maine

Let's chat about the things that shock you when you visit the great Pine Tree state.

Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

Categories: Articles, Husson Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket