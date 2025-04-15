Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis Becomes Husson University’s All-Time RBI Leader

Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis became Husson University's All-Time RBI Leader on Monday, April 14th as he drove in 3 runs, in Husson's sweep of a doubleheader with Vermont State University Lyndon.

The Husson University Eagles won 9-3 and 13-0

Curtis was 3-4 with a double and RBI in Game 1 and then 1-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in Game 2.

He now has 161 RBIS in his career, besting the mark of Justin Spencer. Curtis is now in 5th place on the all-times hits list.

Curtis is hitting .356 on the season. He is leading the Husson University in batting average, in hits with 31, in doubles with 8 and RBIs with 28th. He has hit 4 home runs which puts him 2nd on the club.

Husson is 15-9 on the season and 8-0 in the North Atlantic Conference. The Eagles are hosting SUNY Cobleskill in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 15th with games at 11a.m. and 2 p.m.

