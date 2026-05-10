The Husson University Baseball Team beat Thomas College 4-3 on Saturday, May 9th to win their 7th straight North Atlantic Championship at the Winkin Complex.

Husson was leading 3-0 before Thomas scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning, before Husson plated the winning run in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Jacob Love started on the mound for Husson and went 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Blake Littlefield picked up the win in relief, tossing the final 3.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and no runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Aidan McMahon started on the mound for Thomas. He went 5.1 innings and allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Gage Eggleston recorded an out in the 6th inning. Ian Libby pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing 1 hit and walking 1.

Preston Libby was 2-3 with a double for Husson. Liam Kelley was 2-4 with a double and with a run batted in. Collin Marshall was 1-4 with a run batted in. Matt Holmes was 1-4 with a run batted in. Yates Emerson was 1-3

For Thomas DJ Cagnina and Ajay Rychick wre each 2-4. Jeremy Spencer was 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Gavin Clark had a single.

Thomas finishes the season with a 20-21 record.

Husson is now 24-16. They will play in a Regional Division 3 Tournament beginning on Friday, May 15th.They'll find out where, when and who they are playing on Monday, May 11th.