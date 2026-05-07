The Maine Softball Team was up 3-0 over the #2 Binghamton Bearcats in the top of the 4th inning, before Binghamton exploded for 9 runs as Binghamton beat UMaine 12-5 in the America East Tournament in Orono. on May 6th.

Ava Zettlemoyer was in the circle for the Black Bears to start and went 4.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Alysen Rieth came on in relief, but couldn't retire a batter She allowed 2 hits and 4 runs. Hannah Hipwell closed out the game, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.

Kaelyn Larkin was 3-4 for Maine at the plate. Maggie Helms had a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs. Neve Adams was 2-3 with a double. Keira Inman had a single and drove in 2 runs. Eviana Roble had a single.

Maine will take on UAlbany in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m.on Thursday, May 7th in the double-elimination tournament.

America East Tourney Scores from Wednesday, May 6th.

UMass Lowell 8 UAlbany 1

Binghamton 12 UMaine 5