Former Maine High School Boys Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges 2025-26
This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players, now playing at 16 universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!
University of Maine
- Ace Flagg - Nokomis
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- John Shea - Edward Little
Husson University
- Pierce Walston - Orono
- Ty Henke - Mt. Ararat
- Dylan Burpee - Southern Aroostook
Maine Maritime Academy
- Nick Martine - Traip Academy
- Kristian Schumann - Medomak Valley
- Karsten Walker - Sumner
- Gabe Hagar - Lincoln Academy
UMaine - Farmington
- Justin Jamal - Deering
- Zach McLaughlin - Hampden Academy
- Gabe Michaud - Gorham
- Mason Desjardins - Forest Hills
- Liam Jefferds - Scarborough
- Bryce Guitard - Noble
- Tanner McCann - Sanford
- Charlie Houghton - Dirigo
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Brayden St. Pierre - Maranacook
- Braden Camire - Thornton Academy
- Aidan O'Connell - Camden Hills
- Jason Reynolds - Winslow
- Dan Parent - Messalonskee
- Kory Donlin - Medomak Valley
Thomas
- Payton Mitchell - Mount Abram
- Pepito Girumugisha - Casco Bay
- Isiah Corson - Ellsworth
- Jayden Kim - Kents Hill
- Spencer Minihan - Waterville
- Landon Voros - Lee Academy
- Nate Hebert - Kents Hills School
- Brady Adams - Sanford
- Yasmo Mohamud - Lewiston
- Colby Mitchell - Gray-New Gloucester
- Cole Perkins - Kennebunk
St. Joseph
- Davis Mann - Falmouth
- Silvano Ismail - Cheverus
- Kevin Rugabirwa - Portland
- Wani Donato - Portland
- Tong Maiwen - Edward Little
- Pitia Donato - Portland
- Lukas Bouchard - York
- Brody Taylor - Bonny Eagle
- Kolbyn Dunphe - Westbrook
- John Paul Frazier - York
- Daniel Amisi - Portland
University of Maine Presque Isle
- Blake Senal - Fort Fairfield
University of Maine Fort Kent
- Ethan Daigle - Fort Kent
- Sam Thibeault - Madawaska
University of Southern Maine
- Evans Sterling - Mount Blue
- Noah Hebert - Gray-New Gloucester
- Carter Galley - Oceanside
- Logan Bagshaw - Greely
- Gabe Lash - Medomak Valley
- Cohen Galley - Oceanside
Bates
- David Omasombo - Lewiston
- Brady Coyne - Falmouth
- Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth
Bowdoin
- Chris Simonds - Falmouth
Colby
- Theo Pow - Kennebunk
University of Maine Augusta
- Ben Francis - Orono
- Simon Allen - Central
Central Maine Community College
- Ayden Jefferson - Buckfield
- Will Duke - Camden Hills
- Creighty Dickson - Windham
- J.T. Pound - Freeport
University of New England
- Jayden Thornton - HydeSchool
- Connor Curcio - Sanford
- Jaelen Jackson - South Portland
- Julius Silva - Biddeford
- Adam Lux - Kennebunk
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou
- Jeremy Fraser - Camden Hills
- Gabe Galarraga - South Portland
Southern Maine Community College
- Jeremy Therrien - Wellls
- Michael Harris - Ellsworth
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Billy Birks - Falmouth
- Braden Rodrigue - Winslow
- Jace Bessey - Spruce Mountain
- Emil Hernandez - Hyde School
- Andrew Marzoli - Noble
If there are any omissions or spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix it ASAP!
