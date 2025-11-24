This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players, now playing at 16 universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!

And if you missed the list of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players now playing at Maine's universities and colleges you can find that HERE

University of Maine

Ace Flagg - Nokomis

Emmitt Byther - Old Town

John Shea - Edward Little

Husson University

Pierce Walston - Orono

Ty Henke - Mt. Ararat

Dylan Burpee - Southern Aroostook

Maine Maritime Academy

Nick Martine - Traip Academy

Kristian Schumann - Medomak Valley

Karsten Walker - Sumner

Gabe Hagar - Lincoln Academy

UMaine - Farmington

Justin Jamal - Deering

Zach McLaughlin - Hampden Academy

Gabe Michaud - Gorham

Mason Desjardins - Forest Hills

Liam Jefferds - Scarborough

Bryce Guitard - Noble

Tanner McCann - Sanford

Charlie Houghton - Dirigo

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Brayden St. Pierre - Maranacook

Braden Camire - Thornton Academy

Aidan O'Connell - Camden Hills

Jason Reynolds - Winslow

Dan Parent - Messalonskee

Kory Donlin - Medomak Valley

Thomas

Payton Mitchell - Mount Abram

Pepito Girumugisha - Casco Bay

Isiah Corson - Ellsworth

Jayden Kim - Kents Hill

Spencer Minihan - Waterville

Landon Voros - Lee Academy

Nate Hebert - Kents Hills School

Brady Adams - Sanford

Yasmo Mohamud - Lewiston

Colby Mitchell - Gray-New Gloucester

Cole Perkins - Kennebunk

St. Joseph

Davis Mann - Falmouth

Silvano Ismail - Cheverus

Kevin Rugabirwa - Portland

Wani Donato - Portland

Tong Maiwen - Edward Little

Pitia Donato - Portland

Lukas Bouchard - York

Brody Taylor - Bonny Eagle

Kolbyn Dunphe - Westbrook

John Paul Frazier - York

Daniel Amisi - Portland

University of Maine Presque Isle

Blake Senal - Fort Fairfield

University of Maine Fort Kent

Ethan Daigle - Fort Kent

Sam Thibeault - Madawaska

University of Southern Maine

Evans Sterling - Mount Blue

Noah Hebert - Gray-New Gloucester

Carter Galley - Oceanside

Logan Bagshaw - Greely

Gabe Lash - Medomak Valley

Cohen Galley - Oceanside

Bates

David Omasombo - Lewiston

Brady Coyne - Falmouth

Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth

Bowdoin

Chris Simonds - Falmouth

Colby

Theo Pow - Kennebunk

University of Maine Augusta

Ben Francis - Orono

Simon Allen - Central

Central Maine Community College

Ayden Jefferson - Buckfield

Will Duke - Camden Hills

Creighty Dickson - Windham

J.T. Pound - Freeport

University of New England

Jayden Thornton - HydeSchool

Connor Curcio - Sanford

Jaelen Jackson - South Portland

Julius Silva - Biddeford

Adam Lux - Kennebunk

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou

Jeremy Fraser - Camden Hills

Gabe Galarraga - South Portland

Southern Maine Community College

Jeremy Therrien - Wellls

Michael Harris - Ellsworth

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Billy Birks - Falmouth

Braden Rodrigue - Winslow

Jace Bessey - Spruce Mountain

Emil Hernandez - Hyde School

Andrew Marzoli - Noble

If there are any omissions or spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix it ASAP!

