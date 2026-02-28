Gardiner Boys Beat Yarmouth 58-54 for Class B State Basketball Title [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

February 27, 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Gardiner Boys Basketball Team beat Yarmouth 58-54 for the Class B Boy's Basketball State Title on Friday night, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

With 14 seconds left, and Gardiner leading 54-51 Trace Moody stepped to the free throw line and sank both shots to make the score 56-51. But Evan Oranellas hit a 3-pointer for Yarmouth with 6.3 seconds left to play to make the score 56-54. Forced to foul, Yarmouth fouled Moody again. The junior came through again, sinking both free throws to give Gardiner the 58-54 lead with 4.7 seconds left to play.

Gardiner led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Yarmouth 21-13 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 34-23 at the end of the 1st Half, punctuated by Isaac Marquis' 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Yarmouth outscored Gardiner 14-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 6 points, 43-37 but missed a golden opportunity to draw even closer after missing both free throws awarded on a Gardiner Technical Foul for "flopping". The "T" was awarded after Gardiner was warned earlier in the game.

Gardiner was led by Trace Moody with 20 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Brady Peacock had 14 points with a 3-pointer. Brayden Elliott, Isaac Marquis and Luke Whalen all drained a 3-pointer. Gardiner was  8 -10 form the free throw line.

4 Yarmouth players did all of their scoring. Evan Oranellas had 22 points with 2 3-pointers. Owen Oranellas had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Matthew LeBlanc had 11 points with a 3-pointer and Ian Lawrence had 10 points. Yarmouth was 12-20 from the free throw line.

Check out the stats and photos.

Line Score

1234T
Yarmouth Boys1013141754
Gardiner Boys132191558

 

Box Score

Yarmouth

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Andrew Kelley0---2
3Jayden Pelletier0----
4Griffin Rideout0----
5Iggy McGrath0----
10Evan Oranellas226246
11Devin Lawwill0----
13Aiden Brooks0----
14Ian Lawrence104-24
15Preston Lee0----
22Matthew LeBlanc112145
23Adam Maxwell0----
24Owen Oranellas113123
25Landon Brewer0----
41Marshall Rogers0----
TOTALS541541220

Gardiner

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Issac Marquis511--
3Brady Peacock145112
4Brayden Elliot511--
5Chase McGrane0----
10Trace Moody204266
11Brady Atwater42---
12Jusn Carlos Adams0----
14Isaac Madore0----
15Nolan Brown0----
20Luke Whalen4-112
21Colin McCormick0----
22Levi Simmons0----
24Nick Mckay0----
24Nick McKay63---
33Matthew Moody0----
TOTALS58166810

Photos

Gardiner-Yarmouth Class B Boys State Basketball Game

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

