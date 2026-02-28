Gardiner Boys Beat Yarmouth 58-54 for Class B State Basketball Title [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Gardiner Boys Basketball Team beat Yarmouth 58-54 for the Class B Boy's Basketball State Title on Friday night, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
With 14 seconds left, and Gardiner leading 54-51 Trace Moody stepped to the free throw line and sank both shots to make the score 56-51. But Evan Oranellas hit a 3-pointer for Yarmouth with 6.3 seconds left to play to make the score 56-54. Forced to foul, Yarmouth fouled Moody again. The junior came through again, sinking both free throws to give Gardiner the 58-54 lead with 4.7 seconds left to play.
Gardiner led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Yarmouth 21-13 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 34-23 at the end of the 1st Half, punctuated by Isaac Marquis' 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Yarmouth outscored Gardiner 14-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 6 points, 43-37 but missed a golden opportunity to draw even closer after missing both free throws awarded on a Gardiner Technical Foul for "flopping". The "T" was awarded after Gardiner was warned earlier in the game.
Gardiner was led by Trace Moody with 20 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Brady Peacock had 14 points with a 3-pointer. Brayden Elliott, Isaac Marquis and Luke Whalen all drained a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 8 -10 form the free throw line.
4 Yarmouth players did all of their scoring. Evan Oranellas had 22 points with 2 3-pointers. Owen Oranellas had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Matthew LeBlanc had 11 points with a 3-pointer and Ian Lawrence had 10 points. Yarmouth was 12-20 from the free throw line.
Check out the stats and photos.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Yarmouth Boys
|10
|13
|14
|17
|54
|Gardiner Boys
|13
|21
|9
|15
|58
Box Score
Yarmouth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Andrew Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Jayden Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Griffin Rideout
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Iggy McGrath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Evan Oranellas
|22
|6
|2
|4
|6
|11
|Devin Lawwill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Aiden Brooks
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Ian Lawrence
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|15
|Preston Lee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Matthew LeBlanc
|11
|2
|1
|4
|5
|23
|Adam Maxwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Owen Oranellas
|11
|3
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Landon Brewer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41
|Marshall Rogers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|15
|4
|12
|20
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Issac Marquis
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|3
|Brady Peacock
|14
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Brayden Elliot
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|5
|Chase McGrane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Trace Moody
|20
|4
|2
|6
|6
|11
|Brady Atwater
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Jusn Carlos Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Isaac Madore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Nolan Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Luke Whalen
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Colin McCormick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Levi Simmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Nick Mckay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Nick McKay
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Matthew Moody
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|16
|6
|8
|10
Photos
Gardiner-Yarmouth Class B Boys State Basketball Game
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper