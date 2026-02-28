The Gardiner Boys Basketball Team beat Yarmouth 58-54 for the Class B Boy's Basketball State Title on Friday night, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

With 14 seconds left, and Gardiner leading 54-51 Trace Moody stepped to the free throw line and sank both shots to make the score 56-51. But Evan Oranellas hit a 3-pointer for Yarmouth with 6.3 seconds left to play to make the score 56-54. Forced to foul, Yarmouth fouled Moody again. The junior came through again, sinking both free throws to give Gardiner the 58-54 lead with 4.7 seconds left to play.

Gardiner led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Yarmouth 21-13 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 34-23 at the end of the 1st Half, punctuated by Isaac Marquis' 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Yarmouth outscored Gardiner 14-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 6 points, 43-37 but missed a golden opportunity to draw even closer after missing both free throws awarded on a Gardiner Technical Foul for "flopping". The "T" was awarded after Gardiner was warned earlier in the game.

Gardiner was led by Trace Moody with 20 points including 2 3-pointers. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Brady Peacock had 14 points with a 3-pointer. Brayden Elliott, Isaac Marquis and Luke Whalen all drained a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 8 -10 form the free throw line.

4 Yarmouth players did all of their scoring. Evan Oranellas had 22 points with 2 3-pointers. Owen Oranellas had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Matthew LeBlanc had 11 points with a 3-pointer and Ian Lawrence had 10 points. Yarmouth was 12-20 from the free throw line.

Check out the stats and photos.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Yarmouth Boys 10 13 14 17 54 Gardiner Boys 13 21 9 15 58

Box Score

Yarmouth

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Andrew Kelley 0 - - - 2 3 Jayden Pelletier 0 - - - - 4 Griffin Rideout 0 - - - - 5 Iggy McGrath 0 - - - - 10 Evan Oranellas 22 6 2 4 6 11 Devin Lawwill 0 - - - - 13 Aiden Brooks 0 - - - - 14 Ian Lawrence 10 4 - 2 4 15 Preston Lee 0 - - - - 22 Matthew LeBlanc 11 2 1 4 5 23 Adam Maxwell 0 - - - - 24 Owen Oranellas 11 3 1 2 3 25 Landon Brewer 0 - - - - 41 Marshall Rogers 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 15 4 12 20

Gardiner

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Issac Marquis 5 1 1 - - 3 Brady Peacock 14 5 1 1 2 4 Brayden Elliot 5 1 1 - - 5 Chase McGrane 0 - - - - 10 Trace Moody 20 4 2 6 6 11 Brady Atwater 4 2 - - - 12 Jusn Carlos Adams 0 - - - - 14 Isaac Madore 0 - - - - 15 Nolan Brown 0 - - - - 20 Luke Whalen 4 - 1 1 2 21 Colin McCormick 0 - - - - 22 Levi Simmons 0 - - - - 24 Nick Mckay 0 - - - - 24 Nick McKay 6 3 - - - 33 Matthew Moody 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 16 6 8 10

Photos

