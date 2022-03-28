Former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith Named NAC Softball Pitcher of the Week
Congratulations to former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith, who was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Smith, who is a junior at Husson Universityy struck out a season-high 13 batters in a seven-inning, complete-game shutout at the University of New England on Saturday, March 26th. She fanned 5 more for a 3-inning save in game 2 of the double-header. Smith logged only 3 walks with 18 strikeouts total (12.6 k/7) and a perfect 0.00 ERA.
Husson University's softball team is 7-5 overall. Smith is 5-2 with 1 save. She has appeared in 10 games. In 54.2 innings Smith has a ERA of 0.90 and has struck out 85.
Husson plays a double-header on Saturday, April 2nd at Colby College with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m.
