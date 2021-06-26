Former Trojan Gio McKenzie Misses in Attempt to Qualify for Jamaican Olympic Team

Former MDI Trojan Gio McKenzie gave it his best shot, but failed to qualify for the Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Team in the Triple Jump on Friday night, June 25th at the National Stadium in Jamaica

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are next month. McKenzie finished 12th.

His 2nd jump was his best 14-05

Jordan Scott won the event with a jump of 16.50 meters, with Clayton Brown finishing 2nd with a jump of 16.14 meters and Carey McLeod 3rd with a jump of 15.98 meters.

The Olympic qualifying mark was 17.14 meters.

Although Gio failed to qualify for the Olympics, we congratulate him on the attempt, and his stellar high school and collegiate career.

While at MDI High School McKenzie was a member of the MDI Boy's Indoor Track Team that won the State Class B Championships in the 2016-17 season and finished 1st in the State in the Triple Jump with a distance of 42-08.

After graduating from Mount Desert Island High School, McKenzie attended Division 2 College Keiser Flagship University in West Palm Beach Florida.

This past season at Keiser Flagship University he earned All Sun Conference honors with a school record 14.26m triple jump (46-9.25).

