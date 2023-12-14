Poll: What sports present would you like Santa to bring?

If jolly ole Saint Nick could deliver you one sports wish this holiday season, what would you ask for?

With the Red Sox having met with or about to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it sounds like we could use a little help from Santa with Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reporting, "few in the industry expect the Red Sox to be able to sign" the Japanese ace.

He'd be a gamechanger for Boston's rotation, but it doesn't seem likely he'll end up in Beantown.

In Patriots land, we've been dreaming of a top QB for weeks at this point. Well, really more like years. With New England sitting at the No. 2 pick, they should be able to get their hands on either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if the chips fall as they are currently.

The Celtics are asserting their dominance as one of the premier title contenders in the NBA, while the Bruins are off to another hot start to their campaign and lead the NHL's Eastern Conference. A title has been oh so elusive for both TD Garden mates, so maybe you're desperate to see one of them finally get over the hump.

Or more locally, Maine hockey is off to its best start since 2006-07, their last appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Is the Black Bears returning to the big dance worthy of a spot atop your wish list?

There's certainly plenty of directions to go, but if you pick just one, which gets your vote?