92.9 The Ticket’s 2023-24 All-State H.S. Basketball Teams

For decades, Ernie Clark was instrumental in compiling the All-Maine high school basketball selections for the Bangor Daily News.

Now, he's all ours and he's put together The Ticket's 2023-24 All-State High School Basketball Teams, featuring a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Team for both boys and girls basketball, as well as honorable mentions and two Coaches of the Year.

Boys teams -

First team:

Merrick Smith - Jr. 6-9 F Messalonskee

(25.6 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 3.8 bpg, .781 FT%)

Zach McLaughlin - Sr. 6-2 G Hampden Acad.

(23.2 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3.2 spg, 1.8 bpg)

Chance Mercier - Sr. 6-1 F Ellsworth

23.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.3 spg, Mr. Maine Basketball)

Pierce Walston - Sr. 6-0 G Orono

(17.4 ppg, 6.4 apg, 3.6 sig, MaxPreps Player of the Year, Class B state champion)

Nate Hebert - Sr. 6-1 G Gray-New Gloucester

(22.4 ppg, 4 rpg, Class A state champion)

Second team:

Evans Sterling - Sr. 6-3 G Mt. Blue

(25.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.8 spg, 1.3 bpg)

Carter Galley - Sr. 5-11 G Oceanside

(30.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.8 spg, .459 FG%, .798 FT%)

Jamier Rose - Jr. 6-1 G Noble

(21.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 7.1 apg, 4.1 spg)

Chris Simonds - Sr. 6-8 C Falmouth

(18.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.7 bpg)

Jeissey Khamis - Sr. 6-4 C/F Portland

(13.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.1 bpg)

Third team:

Gabe Galarraga - Sr. 6-6 C South Portland

(16.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg)

Emmitt Byther - Jr. 6-5 F Old Town

(15.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg)

Cohen Galley - Sr. 6-0 G Oceanside

(23.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.6 apg)

Ashton Leclerc - Sr. 6-0 G Gorham

(21.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, .827 FT%)

Leo McNabb - Jr. 6-0 G Cheverus

(16.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.1 spg)

Coach of the Year: Chad Pulkkinen, Windham (Class AA state champion)

Honorable mention: Sammy Calder (Monmouth Acad.), Kory Donlin (Medomak Valley), Will Duke (Camden Hills), Creighty Dickson (Windham), Gabe Hagar (Lincoln Acad.), Gabe Michaud (Gorham)

Girls teams -

First team:

Maddie Fitzpatrick - Sr. 5-11 G Cheverus

(25.5 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 4.9 spg, Miss Maine Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, Class AA state champion)

Bailey Breen - Jr. 6-3 C Oceanside

(30.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.9 bpg, 56 3-ptrs, Class B state champion)

Maddie Provost - Soph. 5-7 G Lawrence

(21 ppg, 3.9 apg, 1.1 bpg, 61 3-ptrs.), KVAC A POY)

Ella Pelletier - Jr. 5-10 F Oxford Hills

(19.7 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.9 spg)

Natalie Beaudoin - Sr. 6-1 G Lewiston

(17.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.0 apg. 2.0 bpg)

Second team:

Emma Lizotte - Sr. 6-3 F Thornton Acad.

(17.3 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.7 bpg)

Madelynn Deprey - Jr. 5-9 G Caribou

(22.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.8 spg. 1.1 bpg)

Dakota Shipley - Sr. 6-0 F Brunswick

(16.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.5 spg, 3.6 apg, 2.8 bpg, Class A state champion)

Saige Evans - Sr. 5-10 F Old Town

(18.7 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 4.0 apg)

Caroline Hartley - Sr. 5-10 F Scarborough

(15.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.4 spg, 1.2 bpg, 3.0 apg)

Third team:

Jadyn Pingree - Sr. 5-8 G Spruce Mountain

(22.7 ppg, 7.1 apg, 3.5 rpg)

Grace Jaffray - Jr. 5-9 F Ellsworth

(22.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.7 spg)

Ellie Gay - Sr. 5-8 F Gorham

(12.6 ppg, 2.1 3-pointers per game, 1.9 spg)

Lucy Wiles - Sr. 5-7 G Hampden Acad.

(17.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg)

Addison Sulikowski - Sr. 5-10 G/F Thornton Acad.

(16.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 spg, .828 FT%)

Coach of the Year: Jody Grant, Dexter (Class C state champion)

Honorable mention: Aubrianna Hoose (Oceanside), Hayden Madore (Hall-Dale), Abby Morrill (Cony), Mazie Peach (Dexter), Mimi Quinn (Bangor), Lilly Roy (Wisdom), Cami Shields (Southern Aroostook)