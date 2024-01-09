UMaine Athletics receives $80 million gift from Alfond Foundation

The University of Maine and University of Maine Athletics announced Tuesday an $80 million supplement in financial support from the Harold Alfond Foundation, bringing the Alfond Foundation's total commitment to UMaine Athletics to $170 million.

The additional funding will assist in the construction of Morse Arena, which will serve as the on-campus home for Maine men's and women's basketball when completed. The funding will also provide support for other upcoming projects on the Orono campus, which include a 13,000 square-foot addition to the Shawn Walsh Center and a 4,900-square-foot expansion to Alfond Arena.

"Harold Alfond was visualizing and supporting greatness for UMaine Athletics before anyone else believed it was possible," says Jude Killy, UMaine Director of Athletics. "We are so grateful that the Harold Alfond Foundation has carried on his philosophy and vision and we give special thanks to Greg Powell, Travis Cummings, and the Foundation Board, for their leadership and support of our athletics programs. The relationship between the Harold Alfond Foundation and the University of Maine is truly one of a kind."

"We believe execution of the facilities master plan will help us support the mission of the University of Maine, current and prospective students, as well as our faculty and staff and will add tremendous value to our campus," adds Killy. "The Harold Alfond Foundation investment positions UMaine to fulfill our goal of being a top-5 Division I athletic program in greater New England. Thanks to the Foundation, this is all possible. Now it is our job to go make it a reality."

The goal is to have all facilities projects completed by summer of 2028.

For more details on all current and future phases of the athletics facilities master plan, click here.