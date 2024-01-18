Poll: Biggest local/regional sports storyline of the last 9 years

The Drive will broadcast live from Hero's Sports Grille & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor today from 4-5:30 celebrating nine years on the airwaves of Maine's Sports Leader - 92.9 The Ticket.

We'll also have some great prizes to be won on hand! So stop in, take part in the celebration, and potentially leave a winner!

The Drive hit the air nine years ago this month in January 2015. It's been quite the ride for the eight years I've been involved with the show, getting to cover some of the biggest sports stories the state of Maine and the region of New England had to offer.

Just think about everything that has happened in the world of sports since our show began. There's been the highs of world championships with the Pats winning a couple Super Bowls and the Sox bagging a World Series as well. There's been the lows of postseason heartbreak, with the Celtics and Bruins both making it to finals, but unable to bring it home.

We've witnessed the end to one of the greatest dynasties the sports world has ever seen. We've said goodbye, first to Tom Brady and now to Bill Belichick, not to mention the other icons - David Ortiz, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, who all made their exit while we've been on-air.

And, of course, Cooper Flagg. A sensation unlike anything the state has seen before, from Nokomis state champion freshman to the No. 1 ranked player in the country and representing Team USA.

There's been nary a dull moment over the last nine years. We even made it through a global pandemic, which required a bit of creativity to talk about sports in a world with no sports.

Whether you've been along for the ride, or just stumbled upon us yesterday, what in your mind is the biggest local/regional sports storyline that we've had the pleasure to cover since launching the show nine years ago?

(Feel free to use the write in option if you think something deserves to be on the list)