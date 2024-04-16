Bradly Nadeau to make NHL debut for Hurricanes tonight

Bradly Nadeau, who two and a half weeks ago was lacing his skates up for the University of Maine in the NCAA Tournament, will make his NHL debut tonight for the Carolina Hurricanes as confirmed by the Carolina boss, Rod Brind'Amour.

Just 293 days since he was drafted in the First Round of the 2023 NHL Draft and at the age of 18, Nadeau will feature for the Hurricanes tonight in their final tune-up before gearing up for a Cup run.

In his lone season in Orono, Nadeau helped lead the Black Bears to their best campaign since 2011-12. He led the team with 19 goals and 46 points while matching his brother, Josh, for the team-lead in assists (27). He was named to the star-studded Hockey East All-Rookie Team before signing his entry level contract with Carolina earlier this month.

"It's going to be a big night. It's something that everyone dreams of. Hopefully, I'll get the most out of it and help the team get a win here."

Nadeau, who hails from St-Francois-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick, not far from the Maine border, will be at least the sixth 18-year-old to make his NHL debut this season, joining top-pick Connor Bedard, Buffalo's Zach Benson, Anaheim's Leo Carlsson, Columbus' Adam Fantilli and Toronto's Fraser Minten.

Nadeau skated on the 2nd line at Carolina's morning skate, with the Hurricanes set to sit seven regulars in tonight's season finale after having their playoff seeding set by yesterday's outcomes.

Nadeau and the Hurricanes face Columbus tonight at 7 p.m. in a game that can be seen with NHLPP on ESPN+, part of the base-tier subscription at no additional cost.