After trailing at halftime, the Fort Kent Warriors came out strong in the second half to distance themselves from the Mattanawcook Lynx and earn a 63-48 quarterfinal victory Wednesday morning in Bangor.

Fort Kent was trailing 27-25 at halftime, but controlled the tempo after the break and earned themselves a spot in the Class C North semifinals on Friday.

Senior captain Steven Pierce led the way for the No. 3 Warriors with 22 points. Eden Paradis added 11 points in the win.

Brandon Oliver led the Lynx with 15 points.

Fort Kent (16-3) will play in the Class C North semifinals at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mattanawcook ends the season at 10-10.