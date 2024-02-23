Fort Kent’s Sadie Cairns Sings Most Amazing Version of National Anthem [VIDEO]

I posted the photo of Fort Kent High School's Sadie Cairns singing the National Anthem last night, and now have found the video!

Professional singers will tell you that performing the National Anthem at a live event isn't the easiest thing to do. But Sadie Cairns, a high schooler from Fort Kent just didn't perform it, she SANG it!

Sadie Cairns walked out to center court and had everyone on their feet applauding her version! Keep an eye out for Sadie because she should be on American Idol, or The Voice... She's that good! And remember when she makes it big time, you can say you saw her first singing the National Anthem at the Cross Center in Bangor!