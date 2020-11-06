Four Prop Bet Questions For Weekend 11/6/20 – 11/8/20

We roll out four more questions in our weekly prop bets on The Morning Line, as our listeners have a 5 game advantage over Bryan Stackpole.

The sports this week range from NASCAR, to the UFC, College and Professional Football.

Prop Bets == 11/6/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of the car that wins the NASCAR Cup Series Points Championship or the number of the car that wins the NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix Sunday?

Points Winner –

Race Winner – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The number of fights on the UFC card won by the person with a First or Last name that starts with “B” or number of times the Steelers sack the Cowboys quarterback?

“B” Fight Winners –

Steelers Sacks – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which will be higher? The Monday morning AP Rank of Coastal Carolina or the rushing attempts of Chanticlears Running Back CJ Marable against South Alabama Saturday?

Coastal Carolina Rank –

Marable Carries – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which is higher? The total points scored in the Denver/Atlanta game or the total points scored in the Houston/Jacksonville game?

Denver/Atlanta –

Houston/Jacksonville – Bryan’s Pick

Last Week :

Bryan Stackpole : 0-4 Listeners : 3-1

Current Standings :

Bryan Stackpole : 25-26-3 Listeners : 30-21-3