Friday Morning Headlines & Highlights For 2-5-21

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff have a mix of UMaine news with notes from other college sports along with NBA, NHL and even sports gambling and the NFL on The Morning Line.

Those stories include :

When Hockey East and America East released their schedules for the coming week, both UMaine Men’s Hockey and Basketball were conspicuous by their absence. Late last night the University of Maine System explained why those two teams are not playing any games this weekend. According to the Executive Director of Public Relations for the UMaine System neither of the men’s teams are eligible to play this weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests within their programs and the contact tracing that goes along with it.

As part of that release, there was one line included it in relating to what could be next for the UMaine Athletic Department : "University of Maine spring and fall sports remain under evaluation for their return to competition by President Ferrini-Mundy in collaboration with System and University leadership."

The University of Maine also released their schedules for field hockey, women's soccer, cross country which were moved to this spring, along with baseball and softball in their normal time frame.

The Boston Celtics continue their west coast road trip tonight with a 10pm tip off in LA against the Clippers. You can listen to that game tonight on the Ticket starting at 9:30 with the pregame show.

Getty Images

The Boston Bruins play tonight against the Flyers in Philadelphia for the second game of this series.

7th ranked Ohio State beat 8th Ranked Iowa on the Hawkeyes home floor last night 89-85 as the Buckeyes improve to 15-4, 9-4 in the Big10, Iowa slips to 13-5, 7-4 in the league.

Getty Images

The two largest bets on the Super Bowl this year, are both on Tampa Bay – along with Mattress Mack who laid down nearly 3 and a half million dollars on the Bucs to cover – another bettor in Nevada laid 2 point 3 million on the Buccaneers last week with BetMGM. However according to the William Hill Sportsbook – the bulk of the money is coming in on Kansas City - 82% of the money that had been bet on the Super Bowl point spread was on the Chiefs as of Wednesday.

A lot of talk is about minority hirings in the NFL for head coaching positions, but according to Commissioner Roger Goodell said there is a lack of diversity throughout all positions in all clubs through the league.