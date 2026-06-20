It's Race Day at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, with racing starting tonight at 5 p.m.

The Pit opens at 11 a.m. with the Grandstand opening at 1 p.m.

Admission is

Pit - $40 for all ages

Grandstand - Ages 5 and under - Free

Grandstand -Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Grandstand Ages 16-64 - $20

Grandstand Seniors 65 plus and Veterans - $15.00

Cyr Bus will provide a shuttle service from Dysart's Car Wash Parking lot to the Speedway starting at 2 p.m. running every 15 minutes. The shuttle will also run back to Dysart's after the races every 15 minutes.

Schedule of Racing

5 p.m. - Pro Stock Time Trials - 2 laps per car

5:25 p.m. - 350 SMAC Time Trials - 2 laps per car

5:45 pm. - Crown Vic Feature - 30 laps

6 p.m. - Pro Stock Consi - 20 laps

6:20 p.m. - Lat Heat - 10 laps

6:30 p.m. - NEDCS Heats - 10 laps

6:50 p.m. - Road Runner Feature - 30 laps

7:10 p.m. - Street Stock Feature - 40 laps

7:30 p.m. - Lat Feature - 20 laps

7:40 p.m. - NEDCS Feature - 25 laps

8 p.m. - 350 SMAC Feature - 50 laps

8:15 p.m. - Pre Stock Feature - 100 laps.

Check back on Sunday, June 21st for the results.

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