Speedway June 20th Preview
It's Race Day at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, with racing starting tonight at 5 p.m.
The Pit opens at 11 a.m. with the Grandstand opening at 1 p.m.
Admission is
- Pit - $40 for all ages
- Grandstand - Ages 5 and under - Free
- Grandstand -Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Grandstand Ages 16-64 - $20
- Grandstand Seniors 65 plus and Veterans - $15.00
Cyr Bus will provide a shuttle service from Dysart's Car Wash Parking lot to the Speedway starting at 2 p.m. running every 15 minutes. The shuttle will also run back to Dysart's after the races every 15 minutes.
Schedule of Racing
- 5 p.m. - Pro Stock Time Trials - 2 laps per car
- 5:25 p.m. - 350 SMAC Time Trials - 2 laps per car
- 5:45 pm. - Crown Vic Feature - 30 laps
- 6 p.m. - Pro Stock Consi - 20 laps
- 6:20 p.m. - Lat Heat - 10 laps
- 6:30 p.m. - NEDCS Heats - 10 laps
- 6:50 p.m. - Road Runner Feature - 30 laps
- 7:10 p.m. - Street Stock Feature - 40 laps
- 7:30 p.m. - Lat Feature - 20 laps
- 7:40 p.m. - NEDCS Feature - 25 laps
- 8 p.m. - 350 SMAC Feature - 50 laps
- 8:15 p.m. - Pre Stock Feature - 100 laps.
Check back on Sunday, June 21st for the results.
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