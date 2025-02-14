Friday’s High School Basketball Tournament Games on 92.9 The Ticket
The 2025 High School Basketball Tournament tips-off tonight and 92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting the games!
All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Maine Hockey against New Hampshire will be broadcast on our sister station I-95, WWMJ, 95.7 on Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th.
Here's the schedule for Friday, February 14th. Check back as we'll have photos and stats after each game.
- 4 p.m. B Girls #3 Old Town vs. #6 John Bapst
- 5:30 p.m. B Girls #2 Erskine Academy vs. #7 Hermon
- 7 p.m. B Boys #3 Orono vs. #6 Hermon
- 8:30 p.m. B Boys #2 Ellsworth vs. #7 Old Town
If you are going to the Cross Insurance Center to root on your team, you can purchase tickets HERE in advance.
Best of Luck to all the Teams!
