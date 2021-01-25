Gearing Up For The Start Of Baseball Season

The spring semester is underway at colleges and universities around the country, which means it is time to start the spring sports season.

UMaine Baseball Coach Nick Derba joined The Morning Line to talk about how some changes created by COVID-19 may help the Black Bears this year and going forward.

We also talked about how the lack of snow so far during this winter has benefited the Black Bears baseball team because Mahaney Diamond is clear of snow and ice and the team can practice outside and be ready.

That may help because the Bears are playing a largely Northeast based schedule this season.

We talk about all of that and more with Coach Derba on The Morning Line.