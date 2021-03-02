If you look at the top of the AP Men's College Basketball Top 25, Gonzaga sits at number 1 with a record of 24-0.

Ironically March 2nd, 2004 was the date when the Saint Joseph's Hawks beat St. Bonaventure to end their regular season unbeaten, and much like the Zags in the WCC, the Hawks rolled through a non power conference in the Atlantic 10.

But the Hawks ran in to trouble in the NCAA tournament, could that happen to Gonzaga again? It did to Wichita State after the Shockers went 34-0 in the 2013-14 season and didn't win the title.

So The Morning Line reached out to an assistant coach on that 2004 St. Joe's team, Mark Bass, to find out what it was like during that season and how big the bullseye was on the Hawks and could Gonzaga be in that same boat. We also talked to the former MCI Prep player and assistant coach about teams to watch as your fill out your bracket.

Take a listen back to it all here again.