Maine High School Girls Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 19

With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!

Here are the Girls Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hampden Academy 11-1 68.805 2 Mt. Ararat 11-1 63.493 3 Edward Little 12-1 54.492 4 Camden Hills 10-2 52.603 5 Bangor 8-4 44.739 6 Lewiston 6-6 26.086 7 Brunswick 4-8 17.516 8 Skowhegan 5-7 10.664 9 Brewer 1-10 7.778 10 Messalonskee 2-9 1.111 11 Oxford Hills 1-10 0.556 12 Mt. Blue 0-12 0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gardiner 12-0 82.752 2 Old Town 9-3 67.397 3 Hermon 7-5 54.637 4 MDI 10-3 51.307 5 Ellsworth 8-5 48.479 6 Lawrence 8-4 41.111 7 Cony 8-5 35.617 8 Presque isle 8-5 35.330 9 Erskine Academy 9-3 33.333 10 John Bapst 6-6 25.123 11 Belfast 4-9 21.543 12 Waterville 2-10 5.556 13 Nokomis 0-12 0.000

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 13-0 84.877 2 GSA 11-2 58.765 3 Foxcroft Academy 9-3 47.099 4 Caribou 7-5 31.173 5 Dexter/PCHS 8-4 29.691 6 Calais 6-6 25.370 7 Sumner 5-6 16.605 8 Houlton 3-9 15.621 9 Fort Kent 3-9 15.621 10 Orono 4-8 13.395 11 Washington Academy 3-8 9.938 12 Central 3-9 8.827 13 Bucksport 3-10 6.790 14 MCI 2-11 5.494

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 14-0 98.457 2 Machias 10-2 42.716 3 Central Aroostook 11-1 39.630 4 Southern Aroostook 10-2 34.444 5 Penobscot Valley 8-3 29.753 6 Narraguagus 7-5 26.661 7 Hodgdon 7-6 13.642 8 Fort Fairfield 5-7 13.580 9 Stearns 6-6 13.086 10 Woodland 3-7 12.407 11 Schenck 3-8 8.580 12 Penquis Valley 2-7 4.136 13 Lee Academy 1-9 2.092 14 Madawaska 0-13 0.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 13-0 55.741 2 Katahdin 12-1 36.235 3 Jonesport-Beals 6-4 26.667 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 8-7 26.667 5 Ashland 6-6 20.679 6 Shead 4-7 6.790 7 Easton 4-8 6.111 8 Van Buren 4-7 3.086 9 Washburn 1-10 0.556 10 East Grand 0-13 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus 13-0 85.980 2 South Portland 11-1 82.800 3 Sanford 9-2 66.688 4 Biddeford 11-2 63.820 5 Windham 8-4 50.156 6 Gorham 8-6 37.400 7 Thornton Academy 8-6 34.252 8 Westbrook 6-5 31.503 9 Scarborough 6-6 18.057 10 Kennebunk 4-8 11.474 11 Deering 3-9 6.874 12 Massabesic 3-9 5.817 13 Portland 3-9 5.712 14 Bonny Eagle 2-10 1.895 15 Noble 1-11 0.556 16 Falmouth 0-12 0.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gray-New Gloucester 12-1 83.210 2 Oceanside 13-1 76.605 3 York 7-6 50.123 4 Greely 9-3 45.309 5 Poland 8-4 38.642 6 Freeport 6-6 31.147 7 Marshwood 8-4 26.845 8 Lake Region 4-8 23.025 9 Yarmouth 6-6 21.049 10 Medomak Valley 4-7 19.383 11 Leavitt 5-7 19.012 12 Lincoln Academy 3-9 12.469 13 Cape Elizabeth 5-7 12.407 14 Morse 2-9 9.259 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-11 0.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Spruce Mountain 11-1 78.850 2 Maranacook 10-3 61.667 3 Wells 10-2 52.346 4 Winslow 8-3 31.543 5 Oak Hill 8-3 30.370 6 Winthrop 7-5 29.198 7 Mount View 7-6 16.235 8 Waynflete 3-9 12.469 9 Hall-Dale 2-10 12.037 10 Traip Academy 4-8 10.741 11 Dirigo 5-6 9.691 12 Sacopee Valley 3-9 6.481 13 Lisbon 2-9 5.494 14 Mountain Valley 2-8 5.370

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Buckfield 12-2 60.741 2 Mt. Abram 10-2 47.284 3 Carrabec 11-2 35.327 4 Madison 6-6 25.000 5 Boothbay 5-7 18.642 6 Monmouth Academy 5-5 18.333 7 Old Orchard Beach 7-4 17.160 8 NYA 2-9 8.704 9 Wiscasset 1-10 2.222 10 Richmond 2-9 2.160 11 Telstar 1-12 2.099 12 Searsport 2-9 1.111

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 12-1 73.808 2 Forest Hils 10-3 47.794 3 Vinalhaven 10-3 28.327 4 Temple Academy 6-6 22.084 5 Pine Tree Academy 7-6 14.541 6 North Haven 3-5 9.608 7 Greenville 3-10 3.758 8 Rangeley Lakes 2-9 1.176 9 Islesboro 0-12 0.000

