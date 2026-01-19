Maine High School Girls Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 19
With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!
Here are the Girls Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hampden Academy
|11-1
|68.805
|2
|Mt. Ararat
|11-1
|63.493
|3
|Edward Little
|12-1
|54.492
|4
|Camden Hills
|10-2
|52.603
|5
|Bangor
|8-4
|44.739
|6
|Lewiston
|6-6
|26.086
|7
|Brunswick
|4-8
|17.516
|8
|Skowhegan
|5-7
|10.664
|9
|Brewer
|1-10
|7.778
|10
|Messalonskee
|2-9
|1.111
|11
|Oxford Hills
|1-10
|0.556
|12
|Mt. Blue
|0-12
|0.000
Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gardiner
|12-0
|82.752
|2
|Old Town
|9-3
|67.397
|3
|Hermon
|7-5
|54.637
|4
|MDI
|10-3
|51.307
|5
|Ellsworth
|8-5
|48.479
|6
|Lawrence
|8-4
|41.111
|7
|Cony
|8-5
|35.617
|8
|Presque isle
|8-5
|35.330
|9
|Erskine Academy
|9-3
|33.333
|10
|John Bapst
|6-6
|25.123
|11
|Belfast
|4-9
|21.543
|12
|Waterville
|2-10
|5.556
|13
|Nokomis
|0-12
|0.000
Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|13-0
|84.877
|2
|GSA
|11-2
|58.765
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|9-3
|47.099
|4
|Caribou
|7-5
|31.173
|5
|Dexter/PCHS
|8-4
|29.691
|6
|Calais
|6-6
|25.370
|7
|Sumner
|5-6
|16.605
|8
|Houlton
|3-9
|15.621
|9
|Fort Kent
|3-9
|15.621
|10
|Orono
|4-8
|13.395
|11
|Washington Academy
|3-8
|9.938
|12
|Central
|3-9
|8.827
|13
|Bucksport
|3-10
|6.790
|14
|MCI
|2-11
|5.494
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|14-0
|98.457
|2
|Machias
|10-2
|42.716
|3
|Central Aroostook
|11-1
|39.630
|4
|Southern Aroostook
|10-2
|34.444
|5
|Penobscot Valley
|8-3
|29.753
|6
|Narraguagus
|7-5
|26.661
|7
|Hodgdon
|7-6
|13.642
|8
|Fort Fairfield
|5-7
|13.580
|9
|Stearns
|6-6
|13.086
|10
|Woodland
|3-7
|12.407
|11
|Schenck
|3-8
|8.580
|12
|Penquis Valley
|2-7
|4.136
|13
|Lee Academy
|1-9
|2.092
|14
|Madawaska
|0-13
|0.000
Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|13-0
|55.741
|2
|Katahdin
|12-1
|36.235
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|6-4
|26.667
|4
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|8-7
|26.667
|5
|Ashland
|6-6
|20.679
|6
|Shead
|4-7
|6.790
|7
|Easton
|4-8
|6.111
|8
|Van Buren
|4-7
|3.086
|9
|Washburn
|1-10
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-13
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus
|13-0
|85.980
|2
|South Portland
|11-1
|82.800
|3
|Sanford
|9-2
|66.688
|4
|Biddeford
|11-2
|63.820
|5
|Windham
|8-4
|50.156
|6
|Gorham
|8-6
|37.400
|7
|Thornton Academy
|8-6
|34.252
|8
|Westbrook
|6-5
|31.503
|9
|Scarborough
|6-6
|18.057
|10
|Kennebunk
|4-8
|11.474
|11
|Deering
|3-9
|6.874
|12
|Massabesic
|3-9
|5.817
|13
|Portland
|3-9
|5.712
|14
|Bonny Eagle
|2-10
|1.895
|15
|Noble
|1-11
|0.556
|16
|Falmouth
|0-12
|0.000
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gray-New Gloucester
|12-1
|83.210
|2
|Oceanside
|13-1
|76.605
|3
|York
|7-6
|50.123
|4
|Greely
|9-3
|45.309
|5
|Poland
|8-4
|38.642
|6
|Freeport
|6-6
|31.147
|7
|Marshwood
|8-4
|26.845
|8
|Lake Region
|4-8
|23.025
|9
|Yarmouth
|6-6
|21.049
|10
|Medomak Valley
|4-7
|19.383
|11
|Leavitt
|5-7
|19.012
|12
|Lincoln Academy
|3-9
|12.469
|13
|Cape Elizabeth
|5-7
|12.407
|14
|Morse
|2-9
|9.259
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-11
|0.000
Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Spruce Mountain
|11-1
|78.850
|2
|Maranacook
|10-3
|61.667
|3
|Wells
|10-2
|52.346
|4
|Winslow
|8-3
|31.543
|5
|Oak Hill
|8-3
|30.370
|6
|Winthrop
|7-5
|29.198
|7
|Mount View
|7-6
|16.235
|8
|Waynflete
|3-9
|12.469
|9
|Hall-Dale
|2-10
|12.037
|10
|Traip Academy
|4-8
|10.741
|11
|Dirigo
|5-6
|9.691
|12
|Sacopee Valley
|3-9
|6.481
|13
|Lisbon
|2-9
|5.494
|14
|Mountain Valley
|2-8
|5.370
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Buckfield
|12-2
|60.741
|2
|Mt. Abram
|10-2
|47.284
|3
|Carrabec
|11-2
|35.327
|4
|Madison
|6-6
|25.000
|5
|Boothbay
|5-7
|18.642
|6
|Monmouth Academy
|5-5
|18.333
|7
|Old Orchard Beach
|7-4
|17.160
|8
|NYA
|2-9
|8.704
|9
|Wiscasset
|1-10
|2.222
|10
|Richmond
|2-9
|2.160
|11
|Telstar
|1-12
|2.099
|12
|Searsport
|2-9
|1.111
Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|12-1
|73.808
|2
|Forest Hils
|10-3
|47.794
|3
|Vinalhaven
|10-3
|28.327
|4
|Temple Academy
|6-6
|22.084
|5
|Pine Tree Academy
|7-6
|14.541
|6
|North Haven
|3-5
|9.608
|7
|Greenville
|3-10
|3.758
|8
|Rangeley Lakes
|2-9
|1.176
|9
|Islesboro
|0-12
|0.000
Things Kids Did on a Snow Day in the '90s
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman