Maine High School Girls Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 19

With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!

Here are the Girls Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.

 

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hampden Academy11-168.805
2Mt. Ararat11-163.493
3Edward Little12-154.492
4Camden Hills10-252.603
5Bangor8-444.739
6Lewiston6-626.086
7Brunswick4-817.516
8Skowhegan5-710.664
9Brewer1-107.778
10Messalonskee2-91.111
11Oxford Hills1-100.556
12Mt. Blue0-120.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gardiner12-082.752
2Old Town9-367.397
3Hermon7-554.637
4MDI10-351.307
5Ellsworth8-548.479
6Lawrence8-441.111
7Cony8-535.617
8Presque isle8-535.330
9Erskine Academy9-333.333
10John Bapst6-625.123
11Belfast4-921.543
12Waterville2-105.556
13Nokomis0-120.000

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy13-084.877
2GSA11-258.765
3Foxcroft Academy9-347.099
4Caribou7-531.173
5Dexter/PCHS8-429.691
6Calais6-625.370
7Sumner5-616.605
8Houlton3-915.621
9Fort Kent3-915.621
10Orono4-813.395
11Washington Academy3-89.938
12Central3-98.827
13Bucksport3-106.790
14MCI2-115.494

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian14-098.457
2Machias10-242.716
3Central Aroostook11-139.630
4Southern Aroostook10-234.444
5Penobscot Valley8-329.753
6Narraguagus7-526.661
7Hodgdon7-613.642
8Fort Fairfield5-713.580
9Stearns6-613.086
10Woodland3-712.407
11Schenck3-88.580
12Penquis Valley2-74.136
13Lee Academy1-92.092
14Madawaska0-130.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom13-055.741
2Katahdin12-136.235
3Jonesport-Beals6-426.667
4Deer Isle-Stonington8-726.667
5Ashland6-620.679
6Shead4-76.790
7Easton4-86.111
8Van Buren4-73.086
9Washburn1-100.556
10East Grand0-130.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus13-085.980
2South Portland11-182.800
3Sanford9-266.688
4Biddeford11-263.820
5Windham8-450.156
6Gorham8-637.400
7Thornton Academy8-634.252
8Westbrook6-531.503
9Scarborough6-618.057
10Kennebunk4-811.474
11Deering3-96.874
12Massabesic3-95.817
13Portland3-95.712
14Bonny Eagle2-101.895
15Noble1-110.556
16Falmouth0-120.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gray-New Gloucester12-183.210
2Oceanside13-176.605
3York7-650.123
4Greely9-345.309
5Poland8-438.642
6Freeport6-631.147
7Marshwood8-426.845
8Lake Region4-823.025
9Yarmouth6-621.049
10Medomak Valley4-719.383
11Leavitt5-719.012
12Lincoln Academy3-912.469
13Cape Elizabeth5-712.407
14Morse2-99.259
15Fryeburg Academy0-110.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Spruce Mountain11-178.850
2Maranacook10-361.667
3Wells10-252.346
4Winslow8-331.543
5Oak Hill8-330.370
6Winthrop7-529.198
7Mount View7-616.235
8Waynflete3-912.469
9Hall-Dale2-1012.037
10Traip Academy4-810.741
11Dirigo5-69.691
12Sacopee Valley3-96.481
13Lisbon2-95.494
14Mountain Valley2-85.370

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Buckfield12-260.741
2Mt. Abram10-247.284
3Carrabec11-235.327
4Madison6-625.000
5Boothbay5-718.642
6Monmouth Academy5-518.333
7Old Orchard Beach7-417.160
8NYA2-98.704
9Wiscasset1-102.222
10Richmond2-92.160
11Telstar1-122.099
12Searsport2-91.111

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley12-173.808
2Forest Hils10-347.794
3Vinalhaven10-328.327
4Temple Academy6-622.084
5Pine Tree Academy7-614.541
6North Haven3-59.608
7Greenville3-103.758
8Rangeley Lakes2-91.176
9Islesboro0-120.000
