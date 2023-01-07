GSA Defeats Sumner 56-42 [STATS]

The George Stevens Academy Eagles Boys Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 56-42 in Blue Hill on Friday night, January 6th.

GSA dominated the 1st Quarter, leading 24-0 and led at the end of the 1st Half 32-8. The Eagles were up 47-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

GSA was led by Patrick Dagan with a game-high 33 points including 5 3-pointers. Dagan had 20 points in the 1st Quarter. Azaiah Nanson had 9 points. GSA was 9-13 from the free throw line

Billy Wray had 15 points to lead the Tigers, including a 3-pointer. Jacob Bagley had 2 3's and Isaiah Rivers had 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-8 from the free throw line.

GSA is now 6-2 and will travel to Harrington to play the Narraguagus Knights on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:30 p.m.

Sumner is now 4-3. They continue their road journey, traveling to Eastport to play the Shead Tigers on Monday, January 9th at 5 p.m.

