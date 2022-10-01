Hampden Academy Finishes 1st – Charlie Collins Wins Festival of Champions

The Hampden Academy Broncos Boys' Cross Country Team finished 1st and Senior Charlie Collins finished 1st in the 2022 Festival of Champions on Saturday afternoon, October 1 at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Collins finished 1st with a time of 15:38.91

The Top 10 Teams were

Hampden Academy 116 Portland 143 Brunswick 204 Scarborough 297 Camden Hills 306 South Portland 331 Greely 333 Bonny Eagle 375 Burrillville (Rhode Island) 377 Mount Blue 386

The Top 10 Individual Times were

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 15:3.91 Nathan Blades - Portland 15:49.07 Garrett Dailey - Burrillville 15:52.40 William Hileman - Bucksport 15:54.98 Logan Ouellette - Leavitt 16:10.59 Sam York - MDI 16:11.56 Adam Bendetson - Scarborough 16:11.94 Eli Palmer - Brunswick 16:20.42 Cyrus Evans - Mt. Blue 16:24.00 Miles Logan - Brunswick 16:34.38

To see the full individual times and Team results click HERE

