The top-seed Hampden Academy Broncos claimed the Class A North title Friday night with a 42-37 win over the No. 2 Gardiner Tigers.

Senior captain Alydia Brillant led the Broncos with 15 points. Bella McLaughlin and Amelia McLaughlin each added eight points in the victory at a packed Augusta Civic Center.

The regional title did not come easy for the Broncos who had to overcome a 19-17 deficit at the half, and an all-around tough challenge from the No. 2 Tigers, who kept the game close throughout.

Junior Bailey Poore led the Tigers with 25 points.

The Broncos will compete for the Class A state title at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.