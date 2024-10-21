Hampden Academy Girl’s X-C Wins KVAC Class A Championship, Morse Wins Class B/C

The Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country Team won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) Class A Championship on Saturday, October 19th while Morse High School won the Class B/C Championship. The meet took place at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Top 10 Class A finishers were

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy 20:23.6 Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy 20:27.8 Nora McCourt - Mount Blue 21:22.2 Cassie Middleton - Camden Hills 21:27.3 Sofie Rueter - Bangor 22:13.8 Anleigh Stevens - Hampden Academy 22:17.3 Siena Scordino - Camden Hills 22:26.8 Kaliyah Saunders - Bangor 22:38./4 Natalia Charles - Hampden Academy 22:38.4 Emily Kneser - Hampden Academy 22:43.2

The Top 10 Class B/C finishers were

Haley Marston - Leavitt 20:37.8 Ava Collamore - Medomak Valley 21:28.2 Dyaln Burmeister - Lincoln Academy 21:34.9 Frida Wright - Morse 22:29.0 Amber Pendleton - Medomak Valley 23:19.3 Caroline Luchies - Morse 23:28.2 Loralie Grady - Cony 23:35.3 Lily Forrester - Morse 23:41.1 Zoe Avery - Morse 23:47.4 Hallie Coots - Nokomis 23:56.7

To see the all the individual results click HERE

Class A Team Results

Hampden Academy 28 Camden Hills 47 Bangor 86 Mt. Blue 101 Mt. Ararat 150 Brunswick 162 Oxford Hills 199 Messalonskjee 211 Lewiston 238 Edward Little 274

Class B/C Team Results

Morse 39 Lincoln Academy 68 Medomak Valley 92 Leavitt 102 Waterville 123 Cony 136 Gardiner 151

Get our free mobile app

15 Delicious Dishes Made With Maine's Amazing Apples Apples are incredible in so many dishes, from sweet to savory. Here are 15 amazing recipes I found online. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.