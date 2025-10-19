The MDI Girls and Houlton Boys won the PVC (Penobscot Valley Conference) Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 18th at Saxl Park in Bangor.

In the Varsity Girl's Race the Team Results were

MDI - 41 John Bapst - 81 Presque Isle - 100 Caribou - 106 Orono - 108 Old Town - 137 GSA - 171 Ellsworth - 190 Houlton - 192

In the Varsity Boy's Race, the Team Results were

Houlton - 34 Caribou - 52 Orono - 107 MDI - 108 GSA - 109 Bucskport - 143 John Bapst - 148 Presque Isle - 193 Sumner -219 Central 285

The results were not available on Sub 5 as of Sunday morning, October 19th, but were available on Maine Mile Split

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.