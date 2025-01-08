Hampden Academy Hands Brewer 1st Loss 50-44 Tuesday Night

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hamdpen Academy Boys Basketball Team beat Brewer 50-44 handing the Witches their 1st loss of the season on Tuesday night, January 7th.

The Broncos led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-13 at the end of the 1st Half.  Hampden Academy led 37-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Miles Shain led the Bronco's scoring attack with 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam Henaghan had 14 points and 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Broncos were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Owen Fullerton had 14 points. Charlie Brydges had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Youngs had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is now 7-2 and will host Messalonskee on Thursday, January 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 10-1 and will play at Cony on Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Boys1311131350
Brewer Boys67171444

 

Box Score

Hampden Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sawyer Worcester1022--
Andy Henaghan21---
Aiden Kochendoerfer72-34
Kade Bartlett0----
Liam Henaghan143222
Ryan McAlpine0----
Logan Powers0----
Jacob Kelley21---
Dresden Sherwood0----
Trey Collier0----
Miles Shain1533--
Cade Downer0----
TOTALS5012756

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jake Perry21---
Steven Youngs1022--
Charles Brydges1141--
Cayen Philbrook0----
Dylan Nadeau0----
Ethan Leavitt0----
Owen Fullerton146-24
Brady Saunders0----
Cole Harriman0----
Anderson Clifford0----
Logan Littlefield73-14
Reese Smith0----
TOTALS4416338
