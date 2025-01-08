Hampden Academy Hands Brewer 1st Loss 50-44 Tuesday Night
In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hamdpen Academy Boys Basketball Team beat Brewer 50-44 handing the Witches their 1st loss of the season on Tuesday night, January 7th.
The Broncos led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy led 37-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Miles Shain led the Bronco's scoring attack with 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam Henaghan had 14 points and 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Broncos were 5-6 from the free throw line.
Owen Fullerton had 14 points. Charlie Brydges had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Youngs had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-8 from the free throw line.
Hampden Academy is now 7-2 and will host Messalonskee on Thursday, January 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Brewer is now 10-1 and will play at Cony on Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Boys
|13
|11
|13
|13
|50
|Brewer Boys
|6
|7
|17
|14
|44
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Sawyer Worcester
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Andy Henaghan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Kochendoerfer
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Kade Bartlett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liam Henaghan
|14
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ryan McAlpine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Powers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Kelley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dresden Sherwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Collier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miles Shain
|15
|3
|3
|-
|-
|Cade Downer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|50
|12
|7
|5
|6
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jake Perry
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Youngs
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Charles Brydges
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Cayen Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Leavitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|14
|6
|-
|2
|4
|Brady Saunders
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Harriman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anderson Clifford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Littlefield
|7
|3
|-
|1
|4
|Reese Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|16
|3
|3
|8