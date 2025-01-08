Hampden Academy Hands Brewer 1st Loss 50-44 Tuesday Night

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hamdpen Academy Boys Basketball Team beat Brewer 50-44 handing the Witches their 1st loss of the season on Tuesday night, January 7th.

The Broncos led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy led 37-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Miles Shain led the Bronco's scoring attack with 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam Henaghan had 14 points and 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Broncos were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Owen Fullerton had 14 points. Charlie Brydges had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Youngs had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is now 7-2 and will host Messalonskee on Thursday, January 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 10-1 and will play at Cony on Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Boys 13 11 13 13 50 Brewer Boys 6 7 17 14 44

Box Score

Hampden Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sawyer Worcester 10 2 2 - - Andy Henaghan 2 1 - - - Aiden Kochendoerfer 7 2 - 3 4 Kade Bartlett 0 - - - - Liam Henaghan 14 3 2 2 2 Ryan McAlpine 0 - - - - Logan Powers 0 - - - - Jacob Kelley 2 1 - - - Dresden Sherwood 0 - - - - Trey Collier 0 - - - - Miles Shain 15 3 3 - - Cade Downer 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 12 7 5 6

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jake Perry 2 1 - - - Steven Youngs 10 2 2 - - Charles Brydges 11 4 1 - - Cayen Philbrook 0 - - - - Dylan Nadeau 0 - - - - Ethan Leavitt 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 14 6 - 2 4 Brady Saunders 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Anderson Clifford 0 - - - - Logan Littlefield 7 3 - 1 4 Reese Smith 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 16 3 3 8