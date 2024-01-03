Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Camden Hills 5-4

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for going to the game and providing this story!

The Hampden Academy Broncos clashed with the Camden Hills Windjammers in a Class B Hockey matchup on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The first period witnessed a flurry of action as the Hampden Academy Broncos took an early lead with a 5-on-3 power-play goal with just under five minutes played. Matt Shayne scored a one-timer from the bottom of the right faceoff circle assisted by Boston Merrow and Keith Brooks. Although the Windjammers weren’t able to score on their next power play, they kept the pressure on, which led to a goal by Billy Kurzius assisted by Owen McManus at 5:21. Just as the first period was winding down, Camden Hills was able to sneak another goal past Broncos' goalie Aiden Surran at the buzzer. The Windjammers took a 2-1 lead into the intermission despite most of the play going in favor of Hampden Academy.

The Broncos continued their offensive prowess in the second period, extending their lead with two power play goals from Boston Marrow at 12:59 and Keith Brooks at 6:15. Merrow added a 4th goal at 4:55. The Broncos were able to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission, outshooting Camden Hills 25-19.

Neither team dominated the third period with plenty of chances happening at both ends. Although Hampden's goalie Aiden Surran made some remarkable saves, he wasn’t able to keep out Alden Howard’s shot from in front of the net.

As the final seconds ticked down Camden Hills pulled the goalie for an extra skater, but that backfired as Boston Merrow got his third goal of the game with an empty netter.

In a heart-pounding conclusion, Alden Howard's buzzer-beating goal at 0:00 for Camden Hills added a dramatic touch to the game's finale, yet the Windjammers fell just one goal short of tying the game. Hampden Academy came away with a 31-38 shots on goal lead and a 5-4 win for the night.

Hampden Academy is now 3-2 on the season and will play at Thornton Academy on Saturday, January 6th at 5:50 p.m.

Camden Hills is now 4-4 and will host Cony on Wednesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.

