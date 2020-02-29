The Hampden Academy Broncos turned in a big second half on the way to a 65-56 win over the York Wildcats and a Class A gold ball for the north champions on Saturday.

The south-champs Wildcats did have an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Broncos made a big run in the fourth quarter, outscoring York 21-1 at one point. York was forced to foul, and the Broncos hit key free throws to cement the win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Bryce Lausier led the way with 23 points for the Broncos, who end the season with just one loss. Senior Michael Raye had 17 points in the win, and his brother, junior Andy Ray, had 14 points.

For the York Wildcats, senior William MacDonald had 15 points and Brady Cummins had 12 points.

Hampden last won the state championship in 2015.