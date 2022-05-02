Hampden Academy Softball No-Hits Brewer 8-1

Hampden Academy's Danielle Masterson threw a no-hitter, striking out 14 as the Hampden Broncos defeated the Brewer Witches 8-1, under the lights in Hampden on Monday, May 2nd.

Masterson walked 3 in the winning effort.

Morgan Downs took the loss, allowing 5 hits. She walked 7 and struck out 3. Only 1 of the Bronco's runs was earned, as the Witches committed 3 errors on the night.

Cam Neal had a double for Hampden Academy. Allee Wellman, Emily Bishop and Callie Small each singled.

Brewer is now 1-4 and will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 3-2 and will host Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:15 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)