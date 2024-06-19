Hampden Beats Belfast 4-3 and Trenton Beats Old Town-Orono 10-9 in Senior Legion Baseball Tuesday

The Quirk Motor City Senior Legion Team out of Hampden beat the Gale Force Builders from Belfast 4-3 and the Trenton Acadians beat the Old Town-Orono Twins 10-9 on Tuesday night, June 18th.

Quirk Motor City 4 Gale Force Builders 3

Quirk Motor City broke the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the 7th inning, when Josh Lorenzo singled, with 2 out, driving in Andrew Cote for the walk-off 4-3 win.

Ashton O'Roak started on the mound for Quirk Motor City, and he went 6 innings, allowing 10 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Nykson Moors picked up the win, pitching the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out and walking 1.

Gary Gale took the loss for the Gale Force Builders. He pitched a complete 6.2 inning game, allowing 10 hits and 4 runs, all earned, striking out 5 and walking 4.

For the Gale Force Builders Eli Veilleux was a perfect 4-4 at the plate. Gale was 2-4. Hayden Brimmer was 2-4 with a double. Joseph Parker, Aiden Davis and Tucker Marden each singled.

For the Quirk Motor City Riverdogs, Collin Peckham, Gain Monyok and Zach McLaughline each had 2 hits. Andrew Cote, Rogan Lord, Josh Lorenzo and Keaghan Burger all singled.

The Riverdogs stole 5 bases, led by Monyok with 2 steals.

Quirk Motor City is now 2-0. They play Trenton at Bucksport High School on Monday, June 24th at 5:30 p.m.

Gale Force Builders are 0-2. They play the Old Town-Orono Twins at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy on Wednesday June 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Trenton 10 Old Town-Orono 9

Trenton hung on to beat Old Town-Orono 10-9 as the Twins scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to nearly tied the game on Tuesday night.

Jackson Barry started on the mound for the Acadians, and went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 4 while walking 1. Dawson Curtis retired 2 batters but allowed 1 earned run, striking out and walking 1. Colin Sullivan retired 2 batters but was charged with 5 runs, all earned, striking out 2 and walking 5. Miles Palmer picked up the save, getting the final 2 outs. He allowed 2 hits and walked 1.

For Old Town-Orono Jordan Craft took the loss throwing the 1st 4.0 innings. He allowed 1 hits and 5 runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Owen Rand retired 1 batter but allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He walked 1. Alex McCannell pitched the final 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out and walked 2.

For the Acadians Hollis Grindal was 3-4. Luke Horne, Dawson Curtis, Trent Goss and Manny Absalom each singled. Hunter Boles had a stolen base.

Trenton is now 1-0. They will host Bangor tonight, Wednesday June 19th at 5:30 p.m. at Bucksport High School

Old Town-Orono is now 0-2. They host Belfast tonight, Wednesday, June 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy.