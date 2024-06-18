Bangor Beats Belfast 15-1 Hampden Beats Old Town 6-2 in Senior Legion Baseball Monday

The Senior Legion North Teams began their Summer Season on Monday night, June 17th with the Bangor Comrades beating the Belfast Gale Force Builders 6-1 and the Hampden Quirk Motor Riverdogs beating the Old Town-Orono Twins 6-2.

Bangor 15 Belfast 1

Bangor's Lucas Rutherford (3 innings), Matty O'Connell (1 inning) and Chase Swartz (1 inning) combined to no-hit the Gale Force Builders. Combined they struck out 7 and walked 5.

Bangor scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st, 2 in the bottom of the 2nd, 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th. The game was stopped after 4.5 innings.

Belfast committed 6 errors in the game while Bangor committed 2 errors.

Geo Socolow was 3-3 driving in 2 runs for Bangor. Yates Emerson had a double. Jack Schuck, Matt Holmes, Ethan Sproul and Preston Karam each singled.

Schuck stole 3 bases while Gavin Glanville-True swiped 2 bases.

Bangor is now 1-0 and will play Trenton on Wednesday June 19th at Bucksport High School at 5:30 p.m.

Belfast is 0-1 and will play Hampden at Bordick Park on Tuesday night, June 18th at 7 p.m.

Hampden 6 - Old Town-Orono 2

Trailing 1-0 the Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and beat the Old Town-Orono Twins 6-2.

Old Town-Orono outhit Quirk Motor City, 6-5 but the Twins committed 4 errors while the Hampden team committed just 1 error in the game.

Nick Llerena started on the hill for Quirk Motor City. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Collin Peckham pitched 2 hitless innings, striking out 2 and walking 1. Kaysen Wildman pitched the 7th inning, allowing 2 hits.

Andrew Cote, Rogan Lord, Collin Peckham, TJ Llerensa and Josh Lorenzo all singled for Quirk Motor City.

Tyler Priest started on the mound for Old Town-Orono. He went 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 6 while walking 2. Cole Payne pitched 3 hitless innings, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Julian Duty had 2 hits for the Twins. Jack Mason had a triple. Brendan Mahaney, Nate Baker and Owen Harper singled.

Quirk Motor City is 1-0 and will host Belfast on Tuesday, June 18th at Bordick Park (Hampden Academy) at 7 p.m.

Old Town-Orono is 0-1 and will host Trenton Tuesday June 18th at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.