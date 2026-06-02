Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, June 1st.

There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor 4 Brewer 1

Calais 11 Machias 2

Caribou 15 Houlton/GHCA 1

Central 8 MCI 6

Dirigo 11 Maranacook 7

Edward Little 14 Lewiston 0

Fort Fairfield 7 Wisdom 0

Fort Fairfield 12 Wisdom 6

Freeport 6 Wells 2

Fryeburg Academy 7 Cape Elizabeth 6

GSA 8 Narraguagus 3

Greely 8 Yarmouth 5

Katahdin 6 Hodgdon 3

Kennebunk 15 Noble 6

Lake Region 3 Poland 2

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Washington Academy 3

Medomak Valley 5 Oceanside 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Oak Hill 2

Morse 14 Lincoln Academy 13

Mount Abram 4 Lisbon 2

MDI 2 Bucksport 1

Mountain Valley 4 Winthrop 2

Nokomis 5 Lawrence 3

Old Orchard Beach 12 Mount View 6

Penobscot Valley 19 Woodland 2

Scarborough 10 Westbrook 0

Schenck 12 Penquis Valley 10

Sumner 3 Bangor Christian 2

Woodland 1 Penobscot Valley 0

York 8 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Softball

Bangor 1 Brewer 0

Bucksport 17 MDI 2

Central 14 MCI 0

Dirigo 17 Maranacook 0

Freeport 8 Wells 1

Fryeburg Academy 20 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 10

Gorham 18 Sanford 0

Greely 17 Yarmouth 5

Houlton/GHCA 5 Caribou 0

Katahdin 18 Hodgdon 2

Kennebunk 9 Noble 8

Lake Region 3 Poland 2

Lawrence 17 Nokomis 4

Lewiston 6 Edward Little 0

Lisbon 18 Mt. Abram 5

Machais 15 Calais 5

MattanawcookAcademy 4 Washington Academy 1

Medomak Valley 18 Oceanside 0

Monmouth Academy 3 Oak Hill 2

Morse 16 Lincoln Academy 4

Mountain Valley 10 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0

Narraguagus 10 GSA 2

Old Orchard Beach 5 Mount View 4

Penobscot Valley 10 Woodland 3

Penquis Valley 4 Schenck 1

Schenck 5 Penquis Valley 0

Stearns 15 Fort Kent 5

Stearns 3 Fort Kent 0

Sumner 16 Searsport 0

Westbrook 7 Bonny Eagle 4

York 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

York 10 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Girls Tennis (Playoffs)

Cony 4 York 1

Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 2

Piscataquis 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Boys Tennis (Playoffs)

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 17 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 8

Cony 18 Morse 3

Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 6

Lincoln Academy 7 Leavitt 3

Massabesic 15 Deering 4

Nokomis/MCI 15 Winslow/Lawrence 6

Scarborough 14 Falmouth 12

Yarmouth 14 Cape Elizabeth 8

Boys Lacrosse

Brewer 6 Cony 5

Brunswick 14 Mt. Ararat 4

Edward Little 15 Nokomis/MCI 1

Greely 11 Wells 9

Maranacook 20 Mt. Blue 9

Morse 15 Camden Hills 10

Scarborough 13 Portland 3

Yarmouth 14 Freeport 4