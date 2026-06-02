Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 1
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, June 1st.
There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor 4 Brewer 1
- Calais 11 Machias 2
- Caribou 15 Houlton/GHCA 1
- Central 8 MCI 6
- Dirigo 11 Maranacook 7
- Edward Little 14 Lewiston 0
- Fort Fairfield 7 Wisdom 0
- Fort Fairfield 12 Wisdom 6
- Freeport 6 Wells 2
- Fryeburg Academy 7 Cape Elizabeth 6
- GSA 8 Narraguagus 3
- Greely 8 Yarmouth 5
- Katahdin 6 Hodgdon 3
- Kennebunk 15 Noble 6
- Lake Region 3 Poland 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 5 Washington Academy 3
- Medomak Valley 5 Oceanside 1
- Monmouth Academy 3 Oak Hill 2
- Morse 14 Lincoln Academy 13
- Mount Abram 4 Lisbon 2
- MDI 2 Bucksport 1
- Mountain Valley 4 Winthrop 2
- Nokomis 5 Lawrence 3
- Old Orchard Beach 12 Mount View 6
- Penobscot Valley 19 Woodland 2
- Scarborough 10 Westbrook 0
- Schenck 12 Penquis Valley 10
- Sumner 3 Bangor Christian 2
- Woodland 1 Penobscot Valley 0
- York 8 Gray-New Gloucester 4
Softball
- Bangor 1 Brewer 0
- Bucksport 17 MDI 2
- Central 14 MCI 0
- Dirigo 17 Maranacook 0
- Freeport 8 Wells 1
- Fryeburg Academy 20 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 10
- Gorham 18 Sanford 0
- Greely 17 Yarmouth 5
- Houlton/GHCA 5 Caribou 0
- Katahdin 18 Hodgdon 2
- Kennebunk 9 Noble 8
- Lake Region 3 Poland 2
- Lawrence 17 Nokomis 4
- Lewiston 6 Edward Little 0
- Lisbon 18 Mt. Abram 5
- Machais 15 Calais 5
- MattanawcookAcademy 4 Washington Academy 1
- Medomak Valley 18 Oceanside 0
- Monmouth Academy 3 Oak Hill 2
- Morse 16 Lincoln Academy 4
- Mountain Valley 10 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
- Narraguagus 10 GSA 2
- Old Orchard Beach 5 Mount View 4
- Penobscot Valley 10 Woodland 3
- Penquis Valley 4 Schenck 1
- Schenck 5 Penquis Valley 0
- Stearns 15 Fort Kent 5
- Stearns 3 Fort Kent 0
- Sumner 16 Searsport 0
- Westbrook 7 Bonny Eagle 4
- York 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1
- York 10 Gray-New Gloucester 0
Girls Tennis (Playoffs)
- Cony 4 York 1
- Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 2
- Piscataquis 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
Boys Tennis (Playoffs)
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 17 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 8
- Cony 18 Morse 3
- Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 6
- Lincoln Academy 7 Leavitt 3
- Massabesic 15 Deering 4
- Nokomis/MCI 15 Winslow/Lawrence 6
- Scarborough 14 Falmouth 12
- Yarmouth 14 Cape Elizabeth 8
Boys Lacrosse
- Brewer 6 Cony 5
- Brunswick 14 Mt. Ararat 4
- Edward Little 15 Nokomis/MCI 1
- Greely 11 Wells 9
- Maranacook 20 Mt. Blue 9
- Morse 15 Camden Hills 10
- Scarborough 13 Portland 3
- Yarmouth 14 Freeport 4
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2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge