Thanks to Adrian Ellingwood, our special hockey correspondent for his recap of the Hampden Academy-Cony Class B North Semifinals, in which the #3 Hampden Academy Broncos beat the #2 Cony Rams 4-3 in double overtime. The game took place at Colby College.

The opening period saw plenty of opportunities on both ends of the ice, but neither side was able to break the deadlock until a minute and 47 seconds prior to the intermission. Wyatt Allen scored off of a rebound from Colby Pangburn’s shot, giving Hampden Academy an early lead. The Broncos would remain in front for the rest of the period. The Broncos led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period.

After 2 minutes and 42 seconds of the second frame, Kyle Lepage tied things up for Cony with a goal assisted by Spencer Morgan. However, a pair of penalties 15 seconds later put the Broncos on a 5-on-3 power play, but it was unsuccessful.

With 5:32 remaining in the period, Cony’s Jackson Wing found himself on a breakaway while his team was shorthanded, and was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped up. He baited the goaltender with a blocker-side shot, leaving a good portion of the net open to give the Rams the lead. The score would remain 2-1 for the remainder of the second period.

The Rams led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

In the opening five minutes of the third stanza, Hampden went on the power play, and took advantage of it. Henry Armell capped off a great passing play with a one-timer to the roof of the net. Wyatt Allen and Aiden MacFarline had the assists with 10:35 remaining in regulation.

An unsuccessful Broncos power play kept the game tied at 2, but the Rams were able to retake the lead with 5:47 left in regulation. Chase Callahan fired home a breakaway goal assisted by Cooper Clark, but it was met with an immediate response by Hampden. A shot by Aiden MacFarline snuck past the goaltender, assisted by Brody Miller and Henry Armell with 5:06 to go in regulation.

The final 5:06 of the third period was no different than the rest of the game, but the game remained tied at 3-3 after 45 minutes of hockey. An 8-minute overtime period was in store, but both goaltenders did well enough to keep the game tied for those 8 minutes.

After a twelve minute intermission following the first overtime period, it only took the Broncos 23 seconds to find the game-winning goal. Brody Miller picked up the puck near center ice, blew past one Cony player, and fired a shot five-hole past Ryan Bourque to end the game and to give Hampden Academy the 4-3 double overtime win.

Bourque made 25 saves on 29 shots, with Hampden Academy goaltender Aiden Surran stopping 21 of the 24 shots that he faced.

The Rams season ended with a record of 14-6, and will have 10 seniors graduate this year. With the win, the 13-6-1 Broncos will play in the Class B North Regional Final in Orono on Wednesday, March 4. That game will be against the winner of Saturday’s semi-final between Messalonskee and John Bapst.